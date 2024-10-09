Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Health / India has highest oral cancer cases due to betel nut in South Asia: Study

India has highest oral cancer cases due to betel nut in South Asia: Study

The Lancet Oncology study highlighted that South-Central Asia recorded the highest number of oral cancer cases linked to smokeless tobacco and areca nut use

paan shop
Smokeless tobacco products are used without burning and can be chewed, sucked, inhaled, or applied locally. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A recent study published in The Lancet Oncology has revealed that India recorded the highest number of oral cancer cases caused by smokeless tobacco and areca nut (also known as betel nut) in South Asia. Out of the 120,200 global cases, India accounted for 83,400, said the study accessed by The Indian Express. Smokeless tobacco is responsible for more than 30 per cent of all oral cancer cases worldwide, with the majority of these cases concentrated in South-Central Asia.

The study highlighted that South-Central Asia recorded the highest number of oral cancer cases linked to smokeless tobacco and areca nut use, with 105,500 cases reported in 2022. Of these, India recorded 83,400 cases, followed by Bangladesh (9,700), Pakistan (8,900), and Sri Lanka (1,300). Other affected regions include South-East Asia and East Asia, where the incidence of oral cancers related to these substances remains high.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


One of the study’s co-authors, Pankaj Chaturvedi, raised concerns over the promotion of areca nut products by Bollywood actors. Chaturvedi works as the head and neck cancer surgeon and a director at Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, Tata Memorial Centre, Navi Mumbai. He emphasised the severe health risks posed by areca nuts, including the development of submucous fibrosis and incurable mouth cancers, both of which are becoming more prevalent among younger populations. Chaturvedi called for stricter enforcement of existing laws and regulations to control the use of smokeless tobacco and areca nuts.

Smokeless tobacco products and their impact
Smokeless tobacco products are used without burning and can be chewed, sucked, inhaled, or applied locally. Popular forms include gutka (a mix of tobacco, areca nut, flavourings, and spices) and khaini (sun-dried or fermented tobacco leaves). Paan masala, a common product in India, combines areca nut, tobacco, lime, and spices.

Globally, men account for the majority of oral cancer cases linked to smokeless tobacco and areca nuts, with 77 per cent of cases reported among men. However, in regions like South-East Asia and southern Africa, the prevalence of smokeless tobacco use is higher among women than men.

More From This Section

Most Indian employees seek self-harm coverage in health insurance plans

World Mental Health Day: Why employers must act on mental health now

High levels of heat found to affect foetuses, infants up to age 2: Study

Glucose Tolerance Test: Here's why and when your doctor recommends it

WHO felicitates India for eliminating trachoma as public health problem


In India, the primary products contributing to oral cancer cases in women were areca nut (30 per cent) and betel quid with tobacco (28 per cent), while men were most affected by khaini (47 per cent) and gutka (43 per cent).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cancers in head, neck rising, account for 26% cases in India: Study

Productivity loss due to oral cancer in India in 2022 at $5.6 bn: Study

BJP mocks Congress by sending 1kg jalebi to Rahul Gandhi's home via Swiggy

'Nothing short of astronomical:' Scary hurricane Milton captured from space

LIVE news: Cabinet gives nod to development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Topics :Oral cancerTobaccoLancet reportSouth AsiaGST on Pan masalaBollywoodGutka ban

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story