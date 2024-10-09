World Mental Health Day: Why employers must act on mental health now

Amid mounting global challenges of economic uncertainty, climate crises and pandemics, employees are facing unprecedented mental health pressures. This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day focuses on ‘Mental Health at Work,’ emphasising the urgent need for businesses to prioritise their workforce's mental wellbeing. International SOS, a global authority in health and security risk management, is calling on organisations to take immediate steps to build mental resilience and create supportive work environments.

Mental health crisis in the workplace

Global crises are intensifying stress levels, putting significant pressure on employees. As job demands increase with little relief, mental health concerns are are becoming more prevalent. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 15 per cent of workiage adults live with a mental health disorder. International SOS has identified the most prevalent challenges as anxiety, depression, panic disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and acute stress. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Burnout is particularly rampant, with one in four employees worldwide reporting symptoms. The International SOS Risk Outlook 2024 identifies burnout as a major threat to organisational health. These challenges not only impact individual employees but also reduce productivity, engagement, and morale, severely affecting the bottom line.

The economic toll of neglecting mental health



The consequences of ignoring mental health go beyond individual suffering; they carry a steep financial cost. WHO estimates that anxiety and depression alone cost the global economy $1 trillion annually in lost productivity, equating to 12 billion working days lost each year. This sends a stark message to businesses: failing to address mental health jeopardises not just employees but financial performance.

Mental health support: A business necessity



Vikram Vora, medical director (Indian Subcontinent) at International SOS, emphasises the critical need to address mental health in the workplace: “The world continues to evolve into a more volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous place and coping with this requires resilience of a high degree. With working individuals spending one-third of their day at the workplace, the impact that it can have on employee mental health is profound. Organisations need to therefore, invest in employee wellbeing, beyond just physical health, and strive towards making the workplace a source of positivity and mental resilience.”

Vora believes organisations can empower their employees to navigate challenges, thrive and contribute to more positive and productive workplaces by creating an environment of open communication, trust, and empathy. “Providing access to a designed-for-purpose wellbeing program that includes creating awareness, destigmatisation, empowerment to identify mental health challenges and providing support in the form of mental health professionals, counselling services, and employee assistance programmes is essential to ensure employees are equipped to navigate the complexities of today’s global landscape,” Vora says.

How organisations can support mental health



International SOS has laid out practical strategies to promote mental health in the workplace:

More From This Section

1. Leadership commitment: Leaders must foster a culture where mental health is openly discussed and embedded in company policies.

2. Accessible mental health resources: Equip employees with counselling services and self-help tools to address common mental health challenges.

3. Promote work-life balance: Encourage flexible working arrangements, remote options, and regular breaks to reduce stress and support self-care.

4. Education and awareness: Implement mental health awareness campaigns and training to reduce stigma and empower employees to recognise mental health issues in themselves and their colleagues.

5. Regular assessment and adaptation: Continuously monitor the workforce’s mental health using surveys and feedback mechanisms to ensure wellbeing programmes remain effective.

6. Emotional wellbeing initiatives: Provide mindfulness sessions, stress management training, and access to certified professionals to build resilience.

7. Leverage Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs): Normalising mental health conversations and offering confidential counselling services through EAPs can foster an environment of trust and openness.

As the global landscape becomes more complex, employers must recognise that mental health is not just a personal issue — it is a business imperative. Creating a supportive, resilient workforce starts with taking mental health seriously. The cost of inaction is too great to ignore.