$100k H-1B visa fee: Microsoft asks employees to stay in US, not travel out

In the email, sent to its employees, Microsoft also asks those who are outside the US and with H1-B and H4 visas to return to the country immediately

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
The company said that the proclamation is travel restrictions that begin at 12.01 EST on September 21 (Photo: Reuters)
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Following President Donald Trump’s imposition of $100,000 H-1B visa fee from September 21, Microsoft has asked its employees on H1-B and H4 visas to return to the US within 24-hours and those who are in the US to relook at their travel plans.
 
The development comes as Trump on Friday signed an executive order requiring companies to pay $100,000 annually for each H-1B visa worker. 
"If you are on H1-B visa and in the US, you should remain in the US for the foreseeable future," said an email sent by Microsoft to its employees and reviewed by Business Standard. 
 
The email also asks those who are outside the US and with H1-B and H4 visas to return to the country immediately.
 
"We strongly recommend that you do what you can to return to the US tomorrow before the deadline," said the email.
 
The company also said that though the executive order does not say anything on H4 visa (dependents), they recommend that they also stay in the US. 
 
The company said that the proclamation is travel restrictions that begin at 12.01 EST on September 21.
 
Microsoft declined to comment on the matter when approached via email.

Topics :MicrosoftMicrosoft CorporationH-1BH-1B VisaH-1B programmeTrump's H-1B visa

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

