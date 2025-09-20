$100k H-1B visa fee: Microsoft asks employees to stay in US, not travel out

Following President Donald Trump’s imposition of $100,000 H-1B visa fee from September 21, Microsoft has asked its employees on H1-B and H4 visas to return to the US within 24-hours and those who are in the US to relook at their travel plans.

The development comes as Trump on Friday signed an executive order requiring companies to pay $100,000 annually for each H-1B visa worker.

ALSO READ: Trump admin to hike H-1B visa fees to $100,000: All you need to know "If you are on H1-B visa and in the US, you should remain in the US for the foreseeable future," said an email sent by Microsoft to its employees and reviewed by Business Standard.

The company also said that though the executive order does not say anything on H4 visa (dependents), they recommend that they also stay in the US. The company said that the proclamation is travel restrictions that begin at 12.01 EST on September 21.