Home / Immigration / $100K H-1B visa fees add to TCS' woes; firm second-biggest beneficiary

$100K H-1B visa fees add to TCS' woes; firm second-biggest beneficiary

Tata Consultancy Services could be among the worst hit by Trump's new visa fee targeting foreign tech workers

TCS
The crisis has intensified for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which in July revealed plans to cut 12,000 jobs (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
In a major jolt to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), coming just months after the company announced one of its biggest layoffs, the IT giant is expected to be among the worst hit by US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa workers.
   
Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) show that TCS was the second-biggest beneficiary of H-1B visas in 2025, with over 5,000 approvals as of June. Amazon topped the list with 10,044 H-1B workers, according to a PTI report.
   
On Friday, Trump signed an executive order requiring companies to pay $100,000 annually for each H-1B worker, along with stricter wage norms aimed at prioritising American hires, especially in entry-level roles. 
   
The move is expected to hit India particularly hard. The country accounted for 71 per cent of approved H-1B beneficiaries last year, while China stood a distant second at 11.7 per cent, Reuters reported.

Crisis deepens for IT sector

 
India’s information technology (IT) industry is set to be among the hardest hit. Already reeling from a weak global economy and the impact of US tariffs that have slowed manufacturing and retail, the sector now faces fresh turbulence. 
   
Earlier this year, several major IT firms announced mass layoffs and froze salary hikes. The crisis has intensified for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which in July revealed plans to cut 12,000 jobs — about 2 per cent of its global workforce in 2025. This marks one of the largest workforce reductions ever for the Tata group company.
 

Other top beneficiaries of the H1-B visa programme include:

  • Microsoft: 5,189 
  • Meta: 5,123 
  • Apple: 4,202 
  • Google: 4,181 
  • Deloitte: 2,353 
  • Infosys: 2,004 
  • Wipro: 1,523 
  • Tech Mahindra Americas: 951 

Crackdown on foreign workers

Starting September 21, no H-1B visa holder will be allowed to enter the US, including current visa holders, unless they pay a $100,000 fee.
   
According to the PTI report, the share of IT workers in the H-1B programme jumped from 32 per cent in the financial year 2002-03 to an average of over 65 per cent in the last five years. Many of the biggest H-1B employers today are IT outsourcing companies. 
   
These firms help US employers cut costs significantly. A study cited in the report found that H-1B entry-level tech positions cost 36 per cent less than hiring full-time American workers. To benefit from these lower costs, companies often shut down their IT divisions, lay off US employees, and outsource jobs to cheaper foreign workers.
 
Trump's administration's latest move is aimed at curbing such instances and increasing employment opportunities for US workers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indians hold 71% of H-1B visas - Trump's Rs 90 lakh fee hits them hardest

America's loss will be India's gain: Kant on $100,000 H-1B visa fee

'Reckless' H1-B fee will have negative impact on IT industry: US lawmakers

Trump admin to hike H-1B visa fees to $100,000: All you need to know

Trump launches US 'Gold Card' visa programme to attract wealthy immigrants

Topics :TCSH-1B programmeH-1B VisaH-1B visasH-1BIT sectorIT IndustryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story