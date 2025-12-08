Flying to Singapore? New rule can stop you from boarding from January 2026

From January 30, 2026 onwards, travellers flying to Singapore may find themselves turned away even before boarding the plane — if they’re flagged as “undesirable” or don’t meet entry requirements, under a new “no-boarding directive”.

The rule, announced recently by ICA, requires airlines flying to Singapore to cross-check advance passenger information (including visa validity, passport validity, SG Arrival Card data, and any prior immigration/security flags) and block boarding of those who fail the check.

If an airline allows a flagged passenger to board anyway, it faces steep consequences — fines of up to SGD 10,000. Airline staff (pilots or ground-staff) found complicit can be fined up to SGD 10,000 or jailed for up to six months.

For travellers denied boarding, there is still a route open — they can write to ICA via the “ICA Feedback Channel” to seek approval before booking a fresh flight. In effect, the new directive shifts the security gate upstream — from arrival to departure. For individuals planning travel to Singapore — whether for business, work, transit, or tourism — this means pre-flight checks will be stricter, and document checks (visa, passport validity, prior history) must be carefully verified before booking or check-in. Companies sponsoring staff travel, HR teams, travel agents, and frequent flyers should all note: this is not a “have-a-good-immigration-check at airport” policy anymore. Boarding itself can be denied.

