Flying to Singapore? New rule can stop you from boarding from January 2026

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
From January 30, 2026 onwards, travellers flying to Singapore may find themselves turned away even before boarding the plane — if they’re flagged as “undesirable” or don’t meet entry requirements, under a new “no-boarding directive”. 
 
The rule, announced recently by ICA, requires airlines flying to Singapore to cross-check advance passenger information (including visa validity, passport validity, SG Arrival Card data, and any prior immigration/security flags) and block boarding of those who fail the check. 
 
If an airline allows a flagged passenger to board anyway, it faces steep consequences — fines of up to SGD 10,000. Airline staff (pilots or ground-staff) found complicit can be fined up to SGD 10,000 or jailed for up to six months. 
 
For travellers denied boarding, there is still a route open — they can write to ICA via the “ICA Feedback Channel” to seek approval before booking a fresh flight. 
 
In effect, the new directive shifts the security gate upstream — from arrival to departure. For individuals planning travel to Singapore — whether for business, work, transit, or tourism — this means pre-flight checks will be stricter, and document checks (visa, passport validity, prior history) must be carefully verified before booking or check-in.
 
Companies sponsoring staff travel, HR teams, travel agents, and frequent flyers should all note: this is not a “have-a-good-immigration-check at airport” policy anymore. Boarding itself can be denied.
 
Use of Advance Traveller Information
 
Currently, ICA leverages advance traveller information, including that provided in the SG Arrival Card (SGAC), flight manifests and other sources of data, to identify high-risk travellers before they arrive at our checkpoints. Upon arrival, these travellers are flagged for more stringent checks when they clear immigration.
 
From January 2026, ICA will issue Non Boarding Directive notices to airlines against identified prohibited or undesirable travellers. Airlines that receive an NBD notice must not allow these travellers to board the flight for Singapore. ICA may also issue NBDs against travellers who do not meet Singapore’s entry requirements, such as possessing a valid visa or a travel document with at least six months’ validity.
 
Objective of The Non Boarding Directive (NBD)
 
 The NBD allows ICA to prevent identified prohibited or undesirable travellers whom we are aware from advance traveller information that they are headed to Singapore, from boarding the flight for Singapore. This strengthens Singapore’s border security by keeping potential threats from reaching our shores in the first place. 
 
" Airline operators which fail to comply with an NBD notice will be guilty of a strict liability offence, under the Immigration Act 1959, and will be liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000. If a pilot of the aircraft or an employee of the airline operator enables a person subjected to an NBD to board an aircraft (whether by act or omission), he or she will be liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to 6 months, or both," the ICA said in a notification.

Topics :Singapore visa

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

