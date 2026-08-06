Applying for a US visa? Missing documents could now mean instant rejection

If you're applying for a US visa extension, green card, work permit or even American citizenship, filing an incomplete application has just become riskier.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has changed its policy to give immigration officers more discretion to reject applications immediately if mandatory documents are missing or if applicants fail to prove they qualify for the benefit they are seeking.

Earlier, officers often issued a Request for Evidence (RFE)—essentially asking applicants to submit missing documents before making a decision.

Under the new policy, they may skip that step in some cases and deny the application outright.

The policy takes effect immediately and applies not only to new applications but also to some pending cases. "Effective immediately, USCIS adjudicators are authorized to deny a petition or application without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) if the original submission does not include all required initial evidence or does not demonstrate eligibility for the immigration benefit requested. In lieu of the current standard 12-week RFE response time frame, USCIS adjudicators will now have the discretion to determine the response time on a cases-by-case basis, with 12 weeks being the maximum response time allowable," said immigration law firm Fragomen.

What has changed? Imagine you're applying for an H-1B extension and forget to include a document that USCIS requires. Earlier: USCIS would often send you an RFE, giving you time to submit the missing paperwork. Now: The officer may simply reject the application without asking for additional documents first. They can still issue an RFE if they think it's appropriate, but they are no longer required to do so. Who could be affected? The policy applies to many immigration benefits, including: H-1B extensions

Change of visa status

Green card applications

Employment authorisation (work permits)

Family-based immigration petitions

US citizenship (naturalisation) applications For Indians, who account for a large share of H-1B workers and employment-based green card applicants, the change means there is much less room for filing mistakes.

Why has USCIS made this change? USCIS says applicants have always been responsible for proving they qualify for an immigration benefit when they file. The agency also said some people were submitting incomplete applications to obtain temporary benefits—such as work authorisation—while waiting for USCIS to ask for more documents. The new policy is intended to discourage that practice and encourage applicants to submit complete applications from the outset. "In addition, USCIS is eliminating its longstanding policy of generally according filers the full 12-week maximum period to respond to RFEs. Under the new policy, USCIS adjudicators now have the discretion to set the deadline for a response on a case-by-case basis, with 12 weeks being the maximum response time allowable. Form I-539 applications to extend or change status and Form I-601A applications for provisional unlawful presence waivers, however, have a maximum response time of only 30 days. According to the agency, adjudicators are expected to set a response time that is appropriate for the evidence being requested in the particular case," said Fragomen.

Should applicants be worried? Not necessarily. Immigration lawyers say this is not a new eligibility rule. It doesn't make visas or green cards harder to qualify for. What it changes is the filing process. If your application is complete and includes all the required documents, the policy is unlikely to affect you. But if important paperwork is missing, you may no longer get an automatic opportunity to fix the mistake before a decision is made. Key points to note: Officers can now deny petitions immediately if required initial evidence is missing.

Applicants should not assume they will receive an RFE to fix deficiencies.

Employers and applicants should ensure filings are complete before submission. According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the policy is intended to discourage "frivolous or substantially incomplete filings" and restore adjudicators' discretion to deny applications without first issuing an RFE or NOID when appropriate.