Canada issues 507 PR invitations in latest Express Entry PNP draw: Details

Canada has issued 507 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residence under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) through its Express Entry system.

Under this, candidates require a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 768 to receive an invitation.

The latest draw, held on August 4, is the first Express Entry selection round of the month and continues Canada's focus on inviting applicants who have already secured nominations from provinces and territories.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), candidates also needed to have created their Express Entry profile on May 15, 2026, to qualify under the tie-breaking rule.

What happened in the latest Express Entry draw? The August 4 draw was exclusively for candidates who had received a provincial nomination before entering the selection round. The key highlights are: • Draw type: Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) • Invitations issued: 507 • Minimum CRS score: 768 • Tie-breaking rule: Express Entry profile submitted before May 15, 2026 The high CRS requirement is expected because candidates nominated by a province or territory automatically receive an additional 600 CRS points, significantly boosting their ranking in the Express Entry pool.

Why are PNP draws different? Unlike category-based or Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draws, Provincial Nominee Program rounds only target candidates who have first been nominated by a Canadian province or territory. Each participating province selects skilled workers based on its own labour market needs. Once nominated, candidates receive 600 additional CRS points, making an ITA in a subsequent PNP draw highly likely. The federal government then assesses applicants for medical, security and admissibility requirements before granting permanent residence. What does this mean for Indian applicants? For Indians planning to immigrate to Canada , the latest draw highlights the growing importance of obtaining a provincial nomination.

Candidates with CRS scores below the levels usually seen in general Express Entry draws may substantially improve their chances by qualifying under a provincial immigration stream. Applicants without a provincial nomination were not considered in this draw. However, they remain eligible for future Express Entry rounds, including Canadian Experience Class or category-based selections, provided they meet the eligibility requirements. What should invited candidates do next? Candidates who receive an ITA have 60 days to submit a complete application for Canadian permanent residence. They must upload all required supporting documents, which generally include: • Police clearance certificates

• Medical examination results • Proof of work experience and education • Identity and civil documents • Any additional documents requested by IRCC Failure to submit a complete application within the prescribed deadline could result in the invitation lapsing. Express Entry draws remain targeted in 2026 The latest invitation round reflects IRCC's continued strategy of conducting targeted Express Entry draws instead of broad all-program selections. Official draw data shows that PNP rounds have been held regularly throughout 2026, alongside invitations for Canadian Experience Class candidates, French-language proficiency applicants and occupation-specific categories such as healthcare workers, trades people and physicians.

With the August 4 draw, IRCC has conducted 15 PNP draws so far this year, issuing 6,957 invitations under this category. Overall, Canada has issued more than 105,000 ITAs across all Express Entry categories in 2026, with the largest share going to Canadian Experience Class and French-language candidates, according to official IRCC data. Why the CRS score was high The CRS cut-off of 768 may appear much higher than scores seen in other Express Entry draws. However, immigration experts note that PNP-specific draws typically have elevated cut-offs because every selected candidate already receives a 600-point provincial nomination bonus.