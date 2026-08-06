Quicker immigration at Goa airports: New passenger facility explained

Goa will start automated immigration clearance at its airports after the Centre approved activating the Fast-Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), a move that could significantly reduce waiting time for eligible Indian passengers going abroad.

The approval, announced by Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday, is expected to allow registered travellers to complete immigration formalities through biometric-enabled e-gates in under 30 seconds instead of going through manual immigration counters.

FTI-TTP will benefit frequent international travellers from Goa and neighbouring regions while strengthening the state's position as an international aviation and tourism hub.

What is the Fast-Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme?

FTI-TTP is a central government initiative to speed up immigration clearance for pre-approved Indian travellers. The programme uses biometric authentication and automated e-gates, enabling eligible passengers to complete immigration checks without lengthy interactions at conventional immigration counters.

The facility is already operational at several airports across the country and will now be activated in Goa after receiving approval from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Registered passengers using FTI-TTP will be able to clear immigration in less than 30 seconds, reducing queues and improving the airport experience. Who is expected to benefit? According to Khaunte, the facility is expected to benefit several categories of Indian travellers, including: Goans living overseas who frequently travel to India

Seafarers travelling on international assignments

Students studying abroad

Professionals travelling overseas for work

Other eligible Indian passengers enrolled under the FTI-TTP The automated system is expected to make departures and arrivals faster, particularly during peak travel periods.

Goa eyes a bigger role in international travel Khaunte said activating the FTI-TTP would improve passenger convenience and strengthen Goa's competitiveness as an international tourism gateway. "The activation of FTI-TTP in Goa is a transformative step towards enhancing the ease of travel for both Indian and international passengers. Faster immigration, improved passenger convenience and seamless airport experience will strengthen Goa's competitiveness as an international tourism gateway while directly benefiting our tourism economy and Goan travellers," he said. The minister also noted that the move would position Goa favourably when the programme is extended to foreign nationals in a later phase.

More tourism proposals placed before the Centre During his meeting with Shah in New Delhi, Khaunte also submitted several proposals aimed at improving Goa's international tourism ecosystem. According to the minister, these included: Introducing Visa-on-Arrival facilities for Goa

Providing periodic anonymised Bureau of Immigration arrival data to support tourism planning and marketing

Launching a Digital Nomad Visa to encourage long-term stays by remote professionals Khaunte said Shah assured him that these proposals would be examined while approving the activation of the FTI-TTP for the state. Push for better international connectivity The Goa tourism minister also met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss measures to improve domestic and overseas air connectivity.

According to Khaunte, the discussions covered: Increasing scheduled international flights

Improving bilateral air service arrangements

Deploying more wide-body aircraft on international routes

Expanding air links from Tier-II and Tier-III cities The meeting also reviewed tourism infrastructure projects in Goa that are receiving central support, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum at Ponda, Porvorim Town Square, the Swadesh Darshan Coastal Circuit projects and a rural tourism circuit connecting Porvorim, Pomburpa and Harvalem. Why this matters for Indian travellers For Indian citizens who frequently travel abroad, faster immigration clearance can reduce airport waiting times and make international journeys more convenient. Goa's inclusion in the FTI-TTP network also expands the number of Indian airports offering automated immigration facilities.