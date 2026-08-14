Canada citizenship certificate wait hits 25 months as backlog tops 121,000

The wait for a Canadian citizenship certificate has stretched to 25 months, with the number of applications awaiting a decision from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) rising to 121,800 as of August 10, according to the department’s latest processing-time data.

The sharp increase is significant for people trying to establish Canadian citizenship through ancestry. The processing estimate stood at 19 months in July and 12 months in May. In January, it was only 10 months.

The pending caseload also increased by about 22,300 applications, or 22 per cent, in a month, taking the queue above 100,000 for the first time, according to CIC News, which reported the latest figures.

Why has the wait increased? The reason is a change in Canada’s citizenship-by-descent rules. On December 15, 2025, Canada removed the previous first-generation limit for citizenship by descent for people born before that date. Under the revised rules, people with an unbroken connection to a Canadian ancestor can potentially claim citizenship even when the ancestor is several generations removed. The change has opened the door to a much larger pool of applicants, particularly in the US, where large communities have Canadian ancestry. The increase in applications has put additional pressure on IRCC’s processing system. The department’s processing estimate has consequently risen steadily through 2026.

A separate review of citizenship certificates may also have contributed to the recent jump. In June, IRCC reviewed documentation linked to citizenship certificates issued to a group of recipients in the US. During the review, the department temporarily paused the finalisation of some new citizenship-by-descent applications. The review was completed on June 30 and processing subsequently resumed. However, the exercise came at a time when the department was already dealing with a growing queue. What does the 25-month wait mean for applicants? The 25-month figure is an estimated processing time, rather than a guarantee that every application will take exactly that long.

IRCC’s estimate can change depending on the number of applications in the queue, available staff and the expected flow of new applications. For eligible applicants, therefore, postponing an application may not necessarily result in a shorter wait. If application volumes continue to rise, people who delay could enter an even larger queue later. This is particularly relevant for families seeking to establish citizenship before applying for other Canadian documents. What about Indian-origin applicants? The rule change could also matter to Indian-origin families with Canadian ancestry, although eligibility depends on an individual’s family history and the circumstances under which citizenship was acquired.

A person who can establish an eligible, unbroken line to a Canadian parent, grandparent, great-grandparent or a more distant Canadian ancestor may be able to claim citizenship under the revised framework. The key point is that having a Canadian ancestor does not by itself automatically mean that an applicant will receive a citizenship certificate. Applicants must establish the required family connection and provide supporting documents. Those who are recognised as Canadian citizens can use the citizenship certificate as proof of citizenship. The certificate can then be used when applying for a Canadian passport. Why applicants may want to plan early The latest figures indicate that Canada’s citizenship-certificate system is facing a substantial backlog. A queue of 121,800 applications means that applicants entering the system now should be prepared for a potentially lengthy wait.