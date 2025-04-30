Home / Immigration / Canada immigration: 421 foreigners invited to apply for permanent residency

Canada immigration: 421 foreigners invited to apply for permanent residency

The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required in this draw, held on April 28, 2025, was 727

Canada, jobd in canada
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh
Apr 30 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Do you want to live and work in Canada? The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has held its second Express Entry draw of the month, inviting 421 candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to apply for permanent residency. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required in this draw, held on April 28, 2025, was 727.
 
To qualify, candidates needed to have created an Express Entry profile before 5:11 pm, Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), on September 9, 2024.
 
Express Entry draws in 2025 so far:
 
April 28: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 421 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 727  
April 14: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 825 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 764  
March 21: French language proficiency draw invited 7,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 379  

March 17: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 536 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 736  
March 6: French language proficiency draw invited 4,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 410  
March 3: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 725 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 667  
February 19: French language proficiency draw invited 6,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 428  
February 17: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 646 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 750  
February 5: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 4,000 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 521  
February 4: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 455 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 802  
January 23: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 4,000 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 527  
January 8: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 1,350 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 542  
January 7: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 471 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 793  
 
The April 28 draw comes just two weeks after the previous PNP round, which saw 825 invitations issued.
 
So far this year, Canada has sent out 31,929 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system.
 
Canada’s immigration plan for 2025
 
According to the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, the federal government expects to welcome 395,000 new permanent residents this year. Of these, 232,150 are expected to come through economic streams, which include the Express Entry system.
 
What happens after you receive an ITA  
 
If you get an Invitation to Apply, you have 60 days to submit your complete application for permanent residence. Here's what you’ll need:
 
Valid passport or travel document  
Birth certificate  
Proof of work experience  
Police clearance certificate  
Results from an immigration medical exam  
Proof of settlement funds  
Photographs of yourself and family members you include in your application  
 
You can include your spouse or common-law partner, dependent children, and their dependent children in your application. If approved, they too will receive permanent residence.
 
IRCC considers someone a dependent child if:
 
< They are under 22 and not married or in a common-law relationship  
< They are 22 or older but have relied on parental financial support since before turning 22, due to a mental or physical condition  
 
In addition to including dependents in Express Entry applications, Canadian citizens and permanent residents may also bring parents or grandparents through the Parents and Grandparents Program, or invite them via the Super Visa route.
 
Current Express Entry pool  
 
As of April 14, 2025, the Express Entry pool included 244,282 profiles.
 
Breakdown by CRS score:
 
601–1200: 816  
501–600: 19,782  
451–500: 71,542  
491–500: 12,093  
481–490: 12,359  
471–480: 16,215  
461–470: 16,189  
451–460: 14,686  
401–450: 67,301  
351–400: 53,479  
301–350: 22,799  
0–300: 8,563  
 
Score bands with most growth
 
CRS ranges that saw noticeable increases:
 
461–470: +2,157 profiles  
451–460: +1,750  
401–450: +5,814  
301–350: +1,496  
0–300: +2,516  
 
According to IRCC data, several profiles that previously fell in higher brackets likely dropped to the 461–470 range after changes such as the removal of points for arranged employment.
 
Job offers and eligibility  
 
While job offers no longer add CRS points, they still play a role in eligibility for:
 
Federal Skilled Worker Program  
Federal Skilled Trades Program  
Some streams under Provincial Nominee Programs
Apr 30 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

