Canada immigration: 421 foreigners invited to apply for permanent residency

Do you want to live and work in Canada? The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has held its second Express Entry draw of the month, inviting 421 candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) to apply for permanent residency. The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required in this draw, held on April 28, 2025, was 727.

To qualify, candidates needed to have created an Express Entry profile before 5:11 pm, Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), on September 9, 2024.

Express Entry draws in 2025 so far:

April 28: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 421 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 727

April 14: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 825 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 764

March 21: French language proficiency draw invited 7,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 379

March 17: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 536 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 736

March 6: French language proficiency draw invited 4,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 410

March 3: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 725 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 667

February 19: French language proficiency draw invited 6,500 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 428

February 17: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 646 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 750

February 5: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 4,000 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 521

February 4: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 455 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 802

January 23: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 4,000 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 527

January 8: Canadian Experience Class draw invited 1,350 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 542

January 7: Provincial Nominee Program draw invited 471 candidates with a CRS cut-off of 793

The April 28 draw comes just two weeks after the previous PNP round, which saw 825 invitations issued.

So far this year, Canada has sent out 31,929 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system.

Canada’s immigration plan for 2025

According to the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, the federal government expects to welcome 395,000 new permanent residents this year. Of these, 232,150 are expected to come through economic streams, which include the Express Entry system.

What happens after you receive an ITA

If you get an Invitation to Apply, you have 60 days to submit your complete application for permanent residence. Here's what you’ll need:

Valid passport or travel document

Birth certificate

Proof of work experience

Police clearance certificate

Results from an immigration medical exam

Proof of settlement funds

Photographs of yourself and family members you include in your application

You can include your spouse or common-law partner, dependent children, and their dependent children in your application. If approved, they too will receive permanent residence.

IRCC considers someone a dependent child if:

< They are under 22 and not married or in a common-law relationship

< They are 22 or older but have relied on parental financial support since before turning 22, due to a mental or physical condition

In addition to including dependents in Express Entry applications, Canadian citizens and permanent residents may also bring parents or grandparents through the Parents and Grandparents Program, or invite them via the Super Visa route.

Current Express Entry pool

As of April 14, 2025, the Express Entry pool included 244,282 profiles.

Breakdown by CRS score:

601–1200: 816

501–600: 19,782

451–500: 71,542

491–500: 12,093

481–490: 12,359

471–480: 16,215

461–470: 16,189

451–460: 14,686

401–450: 67,301

351–400: 53,479

301–350: 22,799

0–300: 8,563

Score bands with most growth

CRS ranges that saw noticeable increases:

461–470: +2,157 profiles

451–460: +1,750

401–450: +5,814

301–350: +1,496

0–300: +2,516

According to IRCC data, several profiles that previously fell in higher brackets likely dropped to the 461–470 range after changes such as the removal of points for arranged employment.

Job offers and eligibility

While job offers no longer add CRS points, they still play a role in eligibility for:

Federal Skilled Worker Program

Federal Skilled Trades Program

Some streams under Provincial Nominee Programs