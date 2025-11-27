Home / Immigration / Canada invites 1,000 foreign workers for PR in latest Express Entry draw

Canada invites 1,000 foreign workers for PR in latest Express Entry draw

Canada has issued another 1,000 invitations under the Canadian Experience Class, with the CRS cutoff slipping to 531 in a sixth successive CEC-only round

Canada
Canada express entry (Photo: Shutterstock)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Canada on Wednesday invited 1,000 foreign nationals to apply for permanent residency under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) in the latest Express Entry round, keeping the pattern of steady invitations through the second half of the year. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cutoff came in at 531.
 
This was the sixth CEC-only draw in a row, each issuing the same number of invitations and producing a CRS range that has largely stayed between 531 and 534. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the focus remains on candidates already living and working in Canada, as they are seen as more likely to settle quickly.
 
What is Canada Express Entry CEC?
 
The Canadian Experience Class (CEC) is an immigration programme for temporary foreign workers and international graduates in Canada to apply for permanent residency. It is part of the Express Entry system and requires applicants to have at least one year of skilled Canadian work experience within the three years prior to their application.
 
Details of the latest draw
 
IRCC released the standard breakdown for the round.
Program: Canadian Experience Class
Invitations issued: 1,000
CRS score cutoff: 531
Rank required: 1,000 or above
 
If several candidates scored 531, priority went to those who created their Express Entry profile before the tie-break timestamp.
 
Officials noted that the cutoff of 531 is a shade lower than recent rounds. While the number of invitations has remained fixed at 1,000, the CRS score has moved slightly as the pool shifts towards the year-end. The last time the score touched this level was in early summer.
 
Why did the cutoff move this week?
 
IRCC has kept CEC rounds predictable, something immigration lawyers say has helped current workers plan their next steps. The small dip in the cutoff reflects changes in the profile pool, including expiring work permits, new entries from postgraduate work permit holders and updates from existing candidates.
 
What does this mean for candidates?
 
Those sitting at or near the 531–535 range appear to be in a comfortable position if IRCC continues this rhythm.
 
• Candidates with CRS scores of 531–535 are within the typical range for recent CEC rounds
• Those with lower scores can improve by adding Canadian work experience, retaking language tests or seeking a provincial nomination
• The consistency of 1,000 invitations suggests no immediate shift in strategy

Topics :Canada ImmigrationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

