US puts immigration requests from Afghans on hold after Washington shooting

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The US on Wednesday (local time) stopped the processing of all immigration requests from Afghanistan citizens after two National Guard troops were shot near the White House in Washington.

Taking to X, the US Customs and Immigration Services, said, "Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols."

It further said, "The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission."

The move comes after two National Guard members were critically injured after a gunman opened fire on them near the White House. The suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal , a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in 2021 through Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome after the Taliban took over in Afghanistan.

National Guard shooting: All we know The two National Guard personnel are from West Virginia. The officials described the attack as "targeted shooting". According to a report in The New York Times, local officials said that Lakanwal was injured after firing shots in a busy tourist area on the day before Thanksgiving, and that he appeared to have acted alone, targeting members of the West Virginia National Guard. According to MPD Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll, Lakanwal turned a corner, lifted his weapon and began firing at around 2:15 pm. Following the incident, the Donald Trump administration ordered the deployment of additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

A White House official also confirmed that the building was put under lockdown, an order which was lifted at around 5 pm (local time). How did Trump respond to the incident? Trump, who is in Florida to celebrate Thanksgiving, condemned the incident and warned on social media that the "animal" who shot the National Guard members “will pay a very steep price". Taking to Truth Social, Trump said that he will be speaking on the horrific attack at around 9:15 pm (local time). In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"