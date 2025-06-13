Canada invites 3,000 foreigners for PR under latest Express Entry draw

Canada held a new Express Entry draw on June 12, 2025, issuing 3,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residence under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC). The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required was 529, a drop of 18 points from the previous CEC round on May 13, which invited 500 candidates. This marked a larger draw after several smaller rounds in May. CEC draw follows provincial and category-based rounds The last Express Entry draw before June 12 was held under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), which issued 125 ITAs with a cut-off score of 784.

So far in 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has conducted: 10 PNP draws Five CEC draws Three French language proficiency draws One draw targeting education occupations Two draws targeting healthcare and social services In 2024, IRCC had carried out a mix of general and category-specific rounds, including: Nine all-program draws 11 French-speaking draws One transport occupations draw One agriculture and agri-food occupations draw Three healthcare-targeted draws One STEM occupations draw 14 PNP rounds 10 CEC rounds Two trades-based draws In total, Canada issued 98,903 ITAs via Express Entry in 2024, compared to 110,266 in 2023 and 45,115 in 2022. The highest number on record came in 2021, when 114,431 ITAs were issued — all to CEC and PNP candidates.

CRS tie-breaker and processing timeline The June 12 draw used a tie-breaker timestamp of September 28, 2024, at 2:06 PM EST. Only those who submitted their profiles before this time and met the minimum CRS score received invitations. This was the 21st Express Entry round of 2025 and the 351st since the system launched. Candidates who received an ITA have 60 days to submit their full application. IRCC typically processes these within six months. Who qualifies for the Canadian Experience Class? The CEC pathway is available to individuals who have at least one year of skilled work experience in Canada. It is popular among international students and foreign workers already living in the country.

Key eligibility requirements include: Work experience < At least 1 year (1,560 hours) of skilled work in Canada in the last 3 years < Work must fall under NOC TEER 0 (management), TEER 1 (professional), TEER 2 (technical), or TEER 3 (intermediate skilled) < Part-time work is allowed if it adds up to 1,560 hours (e.g., 15 hours/week for 24 months) < Work during full-time study and self-employment do not count Language proficiency For TEER 0 or 1 jobs: CLB 7 (equivalent to IELTS 6.0 in all bands) For TEER 2 or 3 jobs: CLB 5

Accepted tests: IELTS, CELPIP (English); TEF, TCF (French) Residency status Must have had valid status (such as a work permit) while working in Canada Can apply from inside or outside Canada Other conditions No mandatory education requirement, though more education adds CRS points Must be admissible to Canada (no medical or criminal concerns) Must meet the CRS cut-off in a given draw What happens after receiving an ITA? Those invited in the June 12 draw should log into their Express Entry account and accept the ITA within 60 days. Steps to follow: < Gather necessary documents such as passports, test scores, job reference letters, police clearance, and proof of funds (unless exempt)