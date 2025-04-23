Home / Immigration / Canada's 2025 immigration plan: Who gets permanent residency, who doesn't

Canada's 2025 immigration plan: Who gets permanent residency, who doesn't

With a Canada federal election on the horizon and a growing housing crisis, the construction sector has become a clear priority

Mark Carney
Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks at a campaign event at the Port of Montreal on Friday March 28, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Canada’s recent immigration changes have drawn fresh attention to who is granted a path to permanent residency and who is left out. In March, the federal government introduced a national program allowing up to 6,000 out-of-status construction workers to apply for permanent residence. The scheme expands on an earlier pilot that had offered status to 1,365 people and their families in the Greater Toronto Area, which ended in December 2024.
 
“Although framed as a recognition of essential labour, the new program highlights a deeper reality: Canada’s immigration reforms continue to prioritise business and industry needs,” wrote Shiva S. Mohan, research fellow at the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration & Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University, in The Conversation.
 
Mohan added, “This framework assigns greater value to certain types of labour, while sidelining others. This sidelining is often based on race, gender and class.”
 
Construction gets priority amid housing push
 
With a Canada federal election on the horizon and a growing housing crisis, the construction sector has become a clear priority.
 
Groups like the Canadian Home Builders’ Association have pushed for more skilled trades workers and faster housing construction. That lobbying effort appears to have paid off.

The inclusion of 19 new occupations in the trades category—including roofers, concrete finishers, heavy-duty equipment mechanics, and cooks—reflects that focus.
 
But the narrow scope of the new pathway leaves out thousands working in sectors like caregiving, domestic work and agriculture, many of whom are racialised and have no direct route to permanent status.
 
Former Immigration Minister Marc Miller estimated in 2024 that Canada is home to between 300,000 and 600,000 out-of-status people. The new pathway would cover just 1 to 2 per cent of them.
 
Mohan, who also works with the international research project MIrreM, said Canada’s regularisation efforts are “fragmented and insufficient”.
 
“Programs remain narrowly targeted, restricted and quickly capped, with application limits often reached on the same day they open,” Mohan wrote.
 
By contrast, Spain’s 2005 reforms granted status to 700,000 people based on work history, long-term residence and community ties—a model some researchers say Canada could study more seriously.
 
Immigration targets cut ahead of election
 
As part of a broader tightening, the government has cut immigration targets for the next three years.
 
In December, Miller told the Commons immigration committee that as nearly five million temporary permits are set to expire by the end of 2025, “we anticipate that most holders will leave the country voluntarily”.
 
According to Canada’s new immigration levels plan:
 
The permanent residency target will drop from 500,000 to 395,000 in 2025  
The number of temporary foreign workers is expected to fall by over 40% by 2026  
The cap on international students will be reduced by 10%
 
The changes are intended to slow population growth and ease pressure on housing, healthcare and other services.
 
Major changes to Express Entry categories
 
Canada has also revised its Express Entry system, which fast-tracks skilled migrants. Some categories have been expanded while others have been cut.
 
Healthcare and social services  
Added (8):  
Animal health technologists  
Cardiology technologists  
Dental hygienists  
Other medical technologists  
Pharmacists  
Pharmacy technicians  
Social and community service workers  
Social workers  
 
Removed (6):  
Educational counsellors  
Kinesiologists  
Instructors of persons with disabilities  
Natural healing practitioners  
Acupuncturists  
Assisting health occupations  
 
STEM  
Removed (19):  
Software engineers  
Data scientists  
Architects  
Urban planners  
Web developers  
Engineering managers  
Systems analysts  
Computer programmers  
And others  
 
No new occupations were added to the STEM category, suggesting a shift in focus or a belief that there is adequate local supply.
 
Trades  
Added (19):  
Construction managers  
Industrial electricians  
Concrete finishers  
Painters  
Roofers  
Machinists  
Gas fitters  
Cooks  
and more  
 
Removed (4):  
Elevator constructors  
Residential installers  
Machine fitters  
Other construction supervisors  
 
Agriculture  
Added (2):  
Farm supervisors  
Landscaping contractors  
 
Education  
A new category has been created to address teacher shortages.  
 
Added (5):  
Kindergarten and elementary teachers  
Secondary school teachers  
Early childhood educators  
School teacher assistants  
Instructors of persons with disabilities  
 
Transport  
The transport sector has been removed from targeted selection.  
Occupations affected include:  
Truck drivers  
Heavy equipment operators  
Airline pilots  
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

