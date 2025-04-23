USCIS to immigrants: Report address change within 10 days or risk trouble

Immigrants living in the United States must update their address directly with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), not just with the postal service.

In a recent LinkedIn post, USCIS said it does not forward mail via the United States Postal Service (USPS), and documents sent to old addresses may never reach applicants. This means individuals must notify both USPS and USCIS separately when they move.

“All immigrants must report a change of address within 10 days of moving,” the agency said. The rule applies to all non-citizens living in the US—except holders of A and G visas and those visiting under the Visa Waiver Program.

What happens if you don’t update USCIS?

The consequences of failing to update an address with USCIS can be serious, even if your new details are on record with USPS, according to USCIS:

Missed immigration notices

USCIS does not forward any mail through USPS. This includes critical notices such as:

Request for Evidence (RFE)

Appointment letters (e.g. biometrics, interviews)

Approval or denial decisions

These documents would be sent to the previous address on file, increasing the risk of missed deadlines or appointments.

Risk of denial

If an applicant does not respond to an RFE or fails to show up for an appointment because they didn’t receive the letter, USCIS may deny the application automatically.

Deportation in absentia

Those in removal proceedings who miss a hearing due to incorrect address records can receive an in absentia removal order. This could lead to deportation without the person being present in court.

Legal non-compliance

US immigration law requires all non-citizens to notify USCIS of address changes within 10 days. Failure to do so may be treated as a violation of legal requirements.

How to update your address with USCIS

The preferred method is through the Enterprise Change of Address (E-COA) tool, available via the “My Account” section on the USCIS website.

“Using an online account to update your address in a timely way meets the legal requirement to notify us that you have moved,” USCIS said.

For those who don’t have a USCIS online account, the alternative is to send Form AR-11 by post. However, the agency recommends online submissions to avoid postal delays.

When updating details, applicants must enter receipt numbers for any pending or approved cases. This allows USCIS to update the address across all records.

USCIS also advises checking address formats using the USPS Look Up a ZIP Code tool to prevent issues with delivery.