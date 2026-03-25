Canada super visa update: New income rules kick in March 31 for families

Good news! Canada will allow more flexibility in meeting income requirements for the parents and grandparents super visa from March 31, 2026, as part of changes announced by the government. The move will let hosts qualify using a longer income assessment period and, in some cases, include the visiting parent’s or grandparent’s income.

The change affects Canadian citizens and permanent residents who sponsor parents or grandparents under the super visa programme. The visa allows multiple entries for up to 10 years, with a maximum stay of five years at a time.

New options to meet income requirement

Under earlier rules, hosts had to meet or exceed the Low Income Cut-Off based on one taxation year. Now, the government has introduced two additional options to meet the minimum income requirement.

First, the income assessment period has been extended. Applicants can qualify if they meet the required income level in either of the two taxation years before applying. Earlier, authorities assessed only the most recent tax year. Second, part of the visiting parent’s or grandparent’s income can be added to the host’s income. Under this option, the host and co-signer must first meet a required minimum share of the income threshold. The parent’s or grandparent’s income can then cover the remaining amount. The government has not yet specified the minimum percentage the host must meet. Impact on applicants All applications submitted on or after March 31, 2026, and those already under process, will be assessed under the new rules. Families who qualified earlier will remain eligible under the updated system.

Applicants who want to use the new calculation methods must submit documents to prove they meet the income requirement. These include tax assessments, income slips, employer letters, or proof of other income sources. The super visa remains an alternative to the Parents and Grandparents Program, which has not opened for new sponsor intake since 2020. Eligibility and official requirements Under official Canadian government guidelines, hosts must meet minimum income thresholds based on family size, and applicants must meet standard visitor conditions. The minimum income requirement starts at CA $30,526 for a single-person household and increases with family size.

Applicants must apply from outside Canada, pass a medical examination, and hold private health insurance valid for at least one year. According to the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website, the super visa “provides multiple entries for a period of up to 10 years.” Minimum income required (CAD): 1 person: 30,526 (approx ₹18 lakh) 2 people: 38,002 (approx ₹23 lakh) 3 people: 46,720 (approx ₹28 lakh) 4 people: 56,724 (approx ₹34 lakh) 5 people: 64,336 (approx ₹39 lakh) 6 people: 72,560 (approx ₹44 lakh) 7 people: 80,784 (approx ₹49 lakh) Each additional person: 8,224 (₹501,664)

Income must be shown using Canada Revenue Agency documents, such as a Notice of Assessment. How family size is counted Family size includes: • The super visa applicant or applicants • The host and their spouse or partner • Dependent children • Anyone previously sponsored by the host whose undertaking is still in effect Health insurance rules Health insurance is mandatory for all super visa applicants. The policy must: • Be valid for at least one year from the date of entry • Cover healthcare, hospitalisation and repatriation • Provide a minimum coverage of 100,000

• Be fully paid, not just a quotation • Be issued by a Canadian insurer or an OSFI-approved foreign insurer ALSO READ: Canada visa: Indians face 49-day wait for visitor visa, 8-week work permit Border officers may ask to see proof of insurance at the port of entry. How to apply: step by step guide Step 1: Collect documents • Invitation letter from the host • Proof of the host’s income • Proof of relationship • Medical exam confirmation • Health insurance policy • Passport and completed visa forms Step 2: Apply online • Submit the application through the IRCC portal

• The application must be filed while the applicant is outside Canada Step 3: Pay fees Visa application fee: 100 (around ₹5,000) Biometrics fee, if applicable, at an additional cost Step 4: Processing Average processing time ranges from 90 to 190 days, depending on the country of application. Step 5: Travel to Canada Carry the passport, insurance policy and invitation letter while travelling. Processing times: India: Around 197 days United States: Around 77 days Pakistan: Around 178 days Philippines: Around 117 days IRCC advises applicants to check processing times regularly, as they can change.