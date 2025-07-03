Crowded Europe pushes Indian travellers to Eastern cities, visa-free spots

Planning a trip abroad? Europe may still be high on many bucket lists, but the continent is not as easygoing as it once was. Protests against mass tourism are spreading across cities in Spain, Italy and Portugal as locals grow frustrated with rising rents, housing shortages and the unchecked rise of short-term rentals.

The backlash is part of a wider trend. From Venice’s new entry fee to Amsterdam’s ban on cruise ships, restrictions are mounting across Europe’s most visited cities. For Indian travellers, this may be a good time to rethink the usual Euro trip.

Overtourism takes the edge off classic destinations

“While these places remain popular for good reason, growing crowds can sometimes take away from the overall experience,” Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of travel firm Pickyourtrail told Business Standard. He recommended travellers consider lesser-known European destinations, especially in the east. “We advise a more balanced approach to travel including exploring destinations beyond the usual hotspots and considering lesser-known European towns and regions customised as per traveller’s preference. These alternatives often offer a more authentic and sustainable experience, while still capturing the charm and culture that travellers seek.” Ganapathy suggested eastern European cities like Prague in the Czech Republic, Budapest in Hungary, and Romania as spring and summer alternatives. “By exploring lesser-known gems, travellers can discover a different side of Europe—one that goes beyond the usual tourist routes. It’s also a way to spread travel focus more evenly across regions, making the experience more balanced and mindful, while supporting local cultures and communities along the way,” he said.

Southeast Asia surges in popularity Data from accommodation platform Agoda shows Indian travellers are also turning to Southeast Asia, where visa rules have recently been relaxed. Countries such as Malaysia, Palau, the Philippines and Sri Lanka have all seen a sharp jump in interest from Indian tourists in early 2025 compared with the same period last year. Some of the key trends: Malaysia, which began allowing visa-free entry for Indians in December 2023, saw a 47 per cent rise in searches on Agoda — Langkawi surged by 118 per cent — Kuala Lumpur and Genting Highlands grew by 28 per cent and 27 per cent respectively

Palau, which introduced visa-free access earlier this month, saw a 49 per cent jump in accommodation searches — Though relatively unknown to Indian travellers, it is quickly gaining attention Philippines, which lifted visa requirements in June, recorded a 26 per cent increase in overall interest — Manila saw a 43 per cent spike, followed by Palawan (30 per cent) and Cebu (25 per cent) Sri Lanka, which made visa-free entry available to Indians in October 2024, saw a 9 per cent increase in overall interest — Mirissa bookings rose by 31 per cent, while Nuwara Eliya saw a 16 per cent uptick