Australia hikes student visa fee to ₹1 lakh, costliest in English world

From July 1, 2025, international students applying to Australia now pay AUD 2,000 (about ₹1.12 lakh) for a student visa, up from the earlier AUD 1,600. The decision makes Australia the most expensive destination for student visa applications among major English-speaking countries.

Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher confirmed the increase, who also said that the change is expected to generate AUD 760 million over four years.

“For those applying from July 1, the Visa Application Charge (VAC) for primary student visa applicants has increased from $1,600 to $2,000,” the Australian government portal says.

Visa now costlier than US, UK, or Canada

US student visa (F-1): About USD 185 (₹15,780) Canadian student visa: CAD 150 (₹9,415) UK student visa: GBP 490 (₹57,133) Australia student visa (from July 2025): AUD 2,000 (₹1.12 lakh) In Indian rupees, Australia now tops the chart, with the new fee translating to approximately ₹1.12 lakh, depending on exchange rates. The visa fee exemption for primary applicants from Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste will remain unchanged. More restrictions and a cap on student numbers The visa fee hike is one of several steps Australia has taken recently to rein in international student numbers. Other changes include:

• A national cap of 2,70,000 international student commencements in 2025 • Stricter English language requirements • Powers to suspend non-compliant education providers The federal opposition has proposed an even tighter cap of 2,40,000. In February 2025 alone, 200,000 international students arrived in the country, up 12.1 per cent from the same month in 2024. Impact on Indian students and ELICOS providers Indian students continue to lead in visa numbers, overtaking China in early 2025. January 2025: 2,398 visas granted to Indian students February 2025: 2,734 visas granted Over 5,000 approvals in just two months

But higher fees are raising concerns. “These changes will prompt international students to explore unconventional study destinations beyond the traditional four—US, UK, Canada and Australia,” said Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, speaking to Business Standard. English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS) have already taken a hit. In 2024, a previous fee hike was followed by a 50 per cent drop in English language course admissions. Several providers, including Perth International College of English, IH Sydney, and The Language Academy, have since shut down. Graduate visa and tuition fees also increase In February 2025, the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) also became costlier:

Base fee: from AUD 1,945 to AUD 2,235 Additional applicant over 18: AUD 1,115 Additional applicant under 18: AUD 560 Second Post-Higher Education Work stream: AUD 880 for primary applicant; AUD 440 or AUD 225 for dependants Major universities have raised tuition fees too: University of Melbourne: Engineering: AUD 56,480 per year Clinical medicine: AUD 112,832 per year University of New South Wales: Up to 7 per cent increase What Indian students can expect to spend Saurabh Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Amber, said: “Undergraduate degrees cost between AUD 20,000 and AUD 45,000 per year. Postgraduate courses are priced between AUD 22,000 and AUD 50,000 annually. Doctoral programmes range from AUD 20,000 to AUD 42,000.”