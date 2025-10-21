Germany, rest of Europe need immigrants: Bundesbank chief explains why

Germany must bring in more foreign workers to maintain its economic strength, said Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel during an event in New York on Monday.

“We are an ageing society in most of the countries and Germany is one of these countries,” said Nagel. “We have to have immigration in Europe, because otherwise we are losing a lot of economic power.”

He added that while immigration remains politically sensitive, economic necessity makes it unavoidable. “I know this is a very complicated political discussion at the end, but my institution, in my role, I will do everything to put a lot of emphasis on that and say, ‘well, we need this qualified immigration to Europe, to Germany and we have to have open economies, open countries, tolerant countries,’” said Nagel.

Germany’s call to skilled workers Nagel’s remarks come a month after Germany’s Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, publicly encouraged Indian professionals to consider working in Europe’s largest economy. “Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians,” Ackermann posted on X. “Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech.” In a video message, Ackermann said Indian professionals are among the country’s highest earners. “The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German,” he said. “Because a high salary means Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare. We believe in hard work and giving the best jobs to the best people.”