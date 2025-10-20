UAE launches new 10-yr Golden Visa for foreign Waqf donors, philanthropists

In a new initiative expanding the scope of its long-term residency scheme, the United Arab Emirates has announced that donors to Islamic charitable endowments, known as Waqf, will now be eligible for the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

The announcement followed a strategic agreement between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai). It was made public during GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“The agreement represents a pioneering model of government collaboration that empowers endowers to play a vital role in community development,” said Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai.

What is the Waqf Golden Visa initiative? The move allows both UAE residents and international donors to obtain a ten-year renewable Golden Visa under the category “financial supporters of humanitarian work,” as outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022. Officials said the decision aligns with the country’s focus on encouraging high-impact philanthropy and positioning Dubai as a global centre of generosity and social innovation. The visa, they added, is intended not just as recognition for donors, but as a practical means of attracting global contributors to humanitarian causes. Awqaf Dubai Secretary-General Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa said the initiative was a “natural extension of Dubai’s vision to position endowment work as a key partner in sustainable development.”

What is Waqf and how does it work? In Islamic tradition, Waqf refers to a perpetual charitable endowment—whether land, cash, buildings, or other assets—dedicated to serving the public good. Its defining feature is permanence: once donated, the asset cannot be sold, gifted, or inherited. Instead, it is managed sustainably, with the income used to support causes such as education, healthcare, or religious institutions. In the UAE, Awqaf Dubai regulates and promotes the Waqf system, ensuring that endowments comply with Sharia principles and are directed transparently towards genuine social needs. Who can apply for the Waqf Golden Visa?

To qualify for the ten-year residency, donors must meet specific eligibility requirements under the humanitarian work category. Key conditions include: < Minimum donation of AED 2 million to a certified Waqf or humanitarian project < A university degree or higher qualification < Nomination from Awqaf Dubai or an authorised humanitarian body < Submission of proof of contribution, identity documents, and supporting paperwork How to apply for the Waqf Golden Visa Applicants can apply through the GDRFA Smart Services portal or visit any Amer Centre in Dubai. Step-by-step process: 1. Make a qualifying Waqf donation to an approved project managed by Awqaf Dubai

2. Obtain nomination from Awqaf Dubai under the “financial supporters of humanitarian work” category 3. Submit the application online or in person with relevant documents, including donation certificates, ID, and educational credentials 4. Await review by the joint GDRFA-Awqaf committee 5. Upon approval, receive a ten-year Golden Visa, valid even if the holder stays outside the UAE for more than six months What are the benefits for Waqf Golden Visa holders? Officials said the programme is expected to boost charitable giving while providing tangible advantages to donors. Major benefits include: Ten-year renewable residency without the need for a local sponsor

Right to live, work, and study across the UAE Eligibility to sponsor spouse, children, and parents Flexibility to remain abroad for extended periods without visa cancellation Official recognition as a humanitarian contributor Why is the UAE expanding the Golden Visa scheme? The new category builds on the UAE’s existing Golden Visa framework, already open to investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, and professionals in sectors such as medicine and engineering. Authorities said this expansion reflects the country’s broader effort to align Islamic charitable values with long-term development goals. It is also seen as a way to attract global philanthropists, promote cross-border collaboration, and reinforce the UAE’s standing as a regional centre for humanitarian innovation.