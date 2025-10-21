Home / Immigration / Indian students turn to UK, Germany, and Ireland as US enrolments fall 63%

Indian students turn to UK, Germany, and Ireland as US enrolments fall 63%

The number of Indian students going to the US has fallen 63 per cent in two years, while Germany, Ireland, and the UK are seeing triple-digit growth

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 8:24 AM IST
Indian students are increasingly choosing Europe over the United States for higher education, according to a new report by education financing platform GyanDhan. The study shows a 63 per cent drop in the number of students heading to the US between 2023 and 2025, marking a clear shift in global study preferences.
 
“In the past few years, we have witnessed a sea change in student preferences. While changing aspirations and access to financing play a part, rapid policy shifts and visa uncertainties have emerged as the single biggest factor,” said Ankit Mehra, Co-founder and CEO of GyanDhan.
 
Once the top destination, the US has seen its share fall from 54 per cent in 2023 to 20 per cent in Fall 2025. Rising tuition costs, tighter immigration pathways, and policy unpredictability are driving students to reconsider. The report cites H-1B fee hikes and post-study visa reviews as key deterrents.
 
US-bound GyanDhan students ( per cent)
 
2023: 54 per cent
2024: 26 per cent
Fall 2025: 20 per cent
 
“At GyanDhan, we are noticing a lot of students defer their plans of going to the US or opt for alternative destinations due to these uncertainties,” Mehra said. “Students are making pragmatic, ROI-driven choices. They are willing to look beyond traditional destinations and choose countries that offer clear pathways to work and stability.”
 
Europe on the rise
 
Germany, Ireland, and the UK have become clear winners in this shift. Each country has recorded triple-digit growth since 2023. Germany’s share of Indian students through GyanDhan rose 125 per cent, Ireland’s 153 per cent, and the UK’s 143 per cent.
 
Change in destination preference (2023–2025)
 
UK: Up from 16 per cent to 39 per cent (143 per cent rise)
Germany: Up from 4 per cent to 9 per cent (125 per cent rise)
Ireland: Up from 3 per cent to 7.6 per cent (153 per cent rise)
Australia: Steady at 7 per cent
Canada: Down from 11 per cent to 2.3 per cent
 
Germany continues to attract STEM students with affordable tuition and defined post-study work options. Ireland’s rise is tied to its thriving tech and finance sectors, home to companies such as Google, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft.
 
“Ireland offers up to two years of post-study work rights and strong opportunities across IT, finance and medtech,” said Mehra.
 
What’s driving the change
 
Affordability, job prospects, policy clarity, and better returns on investment have become the main filters in students’ decision-making. GyanDhan’s report notes that many now research multiple destinations before applying, with Europe and parts of Asia such as Japan and South Korea becoming increasingly attractive because of friendlier visa policies and education-to-employment models.

Topics :Indian students abroadimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

