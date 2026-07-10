Germany spouse visa: Eligibility, costs, process and key rules explained

For Indians working in Germany, bringing a spouse or registered civil partner to join them is often the next big step after securing a job. Germany’s spouse visa, issued under the country’s family reunification rules, allows eligible spouses to relocate and eventually obtain a residence permit, giving them the right to work, study and settle in the country.

According to the German Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt) and the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), the spouse visa is a long-stay National Visa (Type D) issued to spouses of German citizens and certain foreign nationals who are legally residing in Germany. After arriving in Germany, visa holders must apply for a residence permit before the visa expires.

For Indian professionals employed in Germany on EU Blue Cards, work permits or settlement permits, the route has become increasingly important as families look to reunite after one partner moves overseas. Who is eligible for a Germany spouse visa? Official German immigration rules state that the visa is available to: Spouses of German citizens.

Spouses of foreign nationals holding a valid German residence permit, settlement permit or EU Blue Card.

Registered civil partners, including same-sex partners, provided the partnership is legally recognised.

Applicants whose marriage or registered partnership is recognised under German law. Most Indian citizens must obtain the spouse visa before travelling to Germany. However, citizens of countries such as Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States can enter Germany without an entry visa and apply directly for a residence permit after arrival, according to the German authorities.

Key documents and eligibility requirements The German Federal Foreign Office says applicants are generally required to submit: A completed national visa application form.

A valid passport and biometric photographs.

A legalised marriage certificate, along with certified translations where required.

Proof of the sponsor’s legal status in Germany, such as a German passport, residence permit or EU Blue Card.

Proof of basic German language proficiency at A1 level, usually through a recognised examination such as the Goethe-Institut certificate. Certain exemptions may apply, including in some cases involving EU Blue Card holders. Evidence that the sponsoring spouse has sufficient financial means to support the family without relying on public assistance.

Documents showing adequate accommodation in Germany, such as a rental agreement and registration certificate (Meldebescheinigung).

Valid health insurance covering the applicant from the date of entry.

Police clearance certificates where required under immigration rules. Applicants may also be asked to provide photographs, communication records or other evidence to establish that the marriage is genuine during the visa interview.

How does the application process work? According to official German guidance, the application broadly involves the following steps: Book an appointment with the German Embassy or Consulate responsible for the applicant's place of residence.

Complete the national visa application, either online where available or using the prescribed application form.

Submit the required documents and attend an in-person appointment for biometric data collection.

Pay the visa fee of €75.

Wait for processing, which typically takes six to 12 weeks, although longer waiting periods are possible depending on workload and additional verification. After entering Germany, visa holders must register their address and apply for a residence permit at the local Foreigners' Authority (Ausländerbehörde), generally several weeks before the visa expires.

What rights does the visa offer? Once a residence permit is granted under Germany’s family reunification rules, spouses receive several important rights. These include unrestricted access to the German labour market without needing a separate work permit. They may also enrol in universities and other educational institutions without applying for a separate student visa. According to German immigration guidance, spouses of German citizens or permanent residents may become eligible for permanent residence after meeting the prescribed residence conditions, including a minimum period of lawful stay. Spouses of German citizens may also qualify for German citizenship through an accelerated route if they satisfy the residence period, marriage duration and language requirements, including German proficiency at the B2 level.