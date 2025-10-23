Home / Immigration / Green card holders: Staying abroad for over a year can risk your US status

Green card holders: Staying abroad for over a year can risk your US status

Green card holders returning to the US after travel abroad are facing tighter scrutiny, with longer absences now raising concerns over abandoned residency status

US green card
A US Green Card, officially the Permanent Resident Card, is an identification document that grants a foreign national the right to live and work in the United States permanently. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:26 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Green card holders in the United States are facing renewed scrutiny from immigration enforcement agencies under the Trump administration. Many lawful permanent residents (LPRs) are reportedly being questioned, and in some cases denied entry, on re-entering the country after travelling overseas.
 
Why green card holders are facing trouble at US airports
 
Lawful permanent residents are finding that even routine trips abroad are attracting attention from border officers. According to immigration lawyers, the focus is on whether travellers have abandoned their US residence by staying outside the country too long.
 
What counts as abandoning your permanent resident status
 
Short absences rarely cause problems, but longer stays can trigger doubts about a person’s intention to live permanently in the US. Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, explained the general rule.
 
“If you are out of the country for more than six months, but less than a year, your return might raise questions about whether you have abandoned your permanent residence status,” said Parikh in a social media post.
 
She added, “Absences longer than a year are even more serious and usually require a re-entry permit to avoid complications.”
 
How long can you stay abroad without losing your green card
 
Green card holders can travel outside the US, but there are limits. Stays beyond one year without proper documentation can cause the card to become invalid for re-entry. Even shorter absences may raise concerns if officers believe the individual has taken up residence elsewhere.
 
To maintain green card status, holders should keep strong ties with the US, such as maintaining a home, employment, or tax filings, and avoid long stays abroad, according to guidelines issued by USCIS.
 
Why a reentry permit is crucial for long trips
 
A reentry permit helps prove that a permanent resident did not intend to abandon their US status. It allows them to return after staying abroad for up to two years without having to apply for a returning resident visa.
 
“Green card holders should continue following the general rule — maintaining presence in the US. Extended absences can raise questions at reentry, so maintaining strong ties and presence is always advisable,” said Dmitry Litvinov, CEO and Founder of Dreem.
 
When and how to apply for a reentry permit using Form I-131
 
Anyone planning to stay outside the US for a year or longer must apply for a reentry permit before leaving. The application is made using Form I-131, and the person must be physically present in the United States at the time of filing.
 
You should apply at least 60 days before travelling. Once biometric data, such as fingerprints and photographs, have been submitted, the permit can be sent to a US embassy, consulate, or Department of Homeland Security office overseas for collection.
 
What happens if you stay outside the US for over a year
 
If a lawful permanent resident remains abroad for one year or more without a valid reentry permit, they may be considered to have abandoned their permanent resident status. In such cases, immigration officers may refer the person to appear before an immigration judge to decide whether the green card remains valid.
 
Rules for maintaining continuous residence for US citizenship
 
Those seeking US citizenship must maintain continuous residence for at least five years after obtaining permanent residency, and must also live in their state or district for at least three months before applying, according to USCIS.
 
An absence of more than six months but less than one year is presumed to break continuous residence unless the applicant can show proof, such as property ownership, family presence, or employment, that their residence in the US continued.
 
US green card holder must keep in mind
 
• Short trips are usually no issue
• Trips of six to twelve months may raise residency questions
• Trips over a year usually require a re-entry permit (Form I-131)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US lawmakers urge Trump to scrap $100K H-1B visa fee hurting startups

Saudi Arabia ends Kafala system: What changes for 2.6 mn Indian migrants

US F-1 visa denied after one-question interview: What went wrong

H-1B visa: Avoid travel mistakes that could trigger the $100,000 trap

Walmart suspends H-1B hiring amid Trump's new $100,000 visa fee hike

Topics :US green cardUS immigrationimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story