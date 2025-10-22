US F-1 visa denied after one-question interview: What went wrong

Uncertainty around US student visa decisions has once again left international applicants puzzled, after an Austrian citizen was denied an F-1 visa under Section 214B following a short interview. The applicant had planned to study construction technologies at a community college—a course not offered in Austria or at private American universities—but received a refusal after being asked only one question.

Visa denial raises questions over fairness

“My partner had his visa interview today and was immediately denied his student visa and given the 214B form after only being asked a single question,” wrote the Reddit user. “The only question he was asked was whether he had studied before, which he had in Vienna, but decided he didn’t like the programme. He was given no chance to present other documents proving his ties to home country. They provided no explanation for what was missing or flagging his case.”

The applicant had previously volunteered in the United States on a B1/B2 visa and had returned to Austria nearly a year ago. His immediate family resides there, and the community college course was intended to prepare him for a career in construction project management. The Reddit post continued, “We aren’t clear if we should wait and try to reapply for the F-1 visa, or just give up on that for now and try either the K1 or the I-130. (We are unclear which of these would take less time for us to be together). I am a US citizen and he is a German citizen with Austrian residence.”

Online debate over student visa rejections The post has drawn several responses from users discussing the unpredictability of F-1 visa interviews. Some pointed out that Section 214B refusals are common even for qualified candidates, while others suggested reapplying with stronger evidence of ties to Austria or considering alternative visa categories. What Section 214(b) means Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act is one of the most common reasons for visa refusal. It applies when a consular officer is not satisfied that an applicant will return to their home country after their stay in the United States.