New H-1B visa fee rule sparks hasty travel bookings, creates unease

The US move to hike H-1B visa fees to $100,000 triggered a surge in last-minute bookings to the States, though officials later clarified the rule applies only to new applicants

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced a sharp hike in H-1B visa fees to $100,000 per application.
Akshara SrivastavaDeepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Following the US government’s announcement of higher H-1B visa fees and directives from American tech companies asking employees abroad to return by Sunday midnight, online travel aggregators reported a sudden spike in bookings to the United States.
 
NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip said it had seen a sharp rise in last-minute bookings to the US from Saturday morning. “This increase in bookings for same-day or next-day travel is atypical for a long-haul segment,” a company spokesperson said.
 
Cleartrip also reported an unusual weekend surge. “We are closely monitoring the H-1B development and understanding its implications. From a bookings perspective, we are seeing a substantial increase in demand for US travel,” said Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer.
 
Trump’s rule change and clarifications 
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced a sharp hike in H-1B visa fees to $100,000 per application. Following this, companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and JP Morgan issued advisories urging employees to avoid foreign travel and asking those outside the US to return before the September 21 deadline.
 
However, the US government later clarified that the new fee structure would apply only to new applicants in the next lottery cycle, not to existing H-1B visa holders.
 
“President Trump’s announcement has created unease. People will prefer to stay put in the US. While we haven’t seen an impact on long-term bookings yet, this anxiety could affect inbound travel from the US to India during the coming peak season,” said a senior executive at a travel platform, requesting anonymity.
 
Airlines see limited impact 
An executive from an airline operating direct flights between India and the US said there had been no significant increase in cancellations or bookings following the announcements. “There was a brief surge in traffic on our website after the first announcement, but the activity subsided quickly,” the executive told Business Standard.
 
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, three airlines — Air India, United Airlines and American Airlines — currently operate direct India–US services. Air India runs 50 flights a week, while United and American operate 14 each.
 
Despite these connections, the majority of passengers still prefer one-stop flights via hubs such as Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and London, with direct services catering to a smaller share of overall traffic.

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

