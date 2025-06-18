Immigrants must pay back to America, act like guests: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday backed stricter rules around legal immigration in the United States, telling talk show hosts that while he welcomes immigrants, they must follow the rules and contribute to the country.

Speaking on The View, the former California governor and Austrian-American actor, who is also an immigrant, said, “I just think the world of the great history that we have with immigrants in America. But the key thing also is, at the same time, that we've got to do things legal. That is the most important thing.”

Schwarzenegger likened newcomers to guests in a household. “When you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest… keep things clean, make your bed, and do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive,” he said.

His comments come just weeks after the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a statement on social media warning that permanent residency and visas are privileges that can be revoked. On May 7, 2025, USCIS posted on X, “Green cards and visas are a privilege reserved for those who make the US better, not those who seek to destroy it from the inside.” The agency also said immigrants must abide by US “laws and values” to keep their status. Schwarzenegger on LA protests Schwarzenegger was also asked whether, as governor, he would have called in the National Guard to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles. He did not answer directly but spoke about an immigrant’s duty to contribute to society.

“You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America and to pay back to America,” he said. “Go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever… Give something back—after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is. Make this a better place.” Co-hosts of the programme challenged his remarks, pointing out that most immigrants are law-abiding and contribute in meaningful ways. “90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing,” said Whoopi Goldberg. Sunny Hostin added, “Immigrants are less likely to commit crimes in this country than actual American-born citizens.”

Reform over rhetoric Schwarzenegger also used the opportunity to push for a legislative fix, calling on Democrats and Republicans to find common ground on immigration. “All of this is happening because we don't have immigration reform,” he said. “Democrats and Republicans have to come together and solve this issue if they really want to be public servants. If they want to be party servants, and be party hacks, and be tied to their ideology, then it won't happen.” President Donald Trump, who began his second term in January, has already issued dozens of immigration-related executive orders, many focused on tighter border enforcement and deportation drives. According to policy analysts, the pace of orders under Trump’s new term is nearly six times faster than during the same period in his first presidency.

Immigration and crime The role of immigrants in society has sparked debate. In January, addressing Trump, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the National Cathedral in Washington said, "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. “The people...they are people who pick our crops, clean our office buildings, who labour in poultry and meat-packing plants, who wash our dishes after we eat in restaurants, and work the night shifts in hospitals,” she said. “They may not be citizens nor have proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbours. They are faithful members of our churches, synagogues, gurdwaras, mosques and temples.”