No SATs or high fee: Australia brings ATAR board to Indian schools

Indian schools can now offer the Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), marking the first time in over two decades that a foreign government-supported school board has begun operations in the country.

WACE, developed by the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) in Perth, is now recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for both Class X and XII qualifications. That means WACE graduates from India are eligible for university admission across the country.

DPS North Bangalore, DPS East Bangalore, and Shaheen International School in Bidar are the first to adopt the WACE curriculum. Over the next three years, the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA) plans to partner with at least 100 schools across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India.

How WACE could benefit Indian students planning to study abroad Global university access: Students receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), which is accepted by universities worldwide, including in Australia, the UK, and the US. No additional entrance tests: ATAR combines school-assessed coursework and final exams—students don’t need to take separate entrance exams like SAT, IELTS, TOEFL. Eligibility for scholarships: Students opting to study in Western Australia can apply for the Premier’s Bursary worth AUD 20,000 (about Rs 11.27 lakh). Australian student ID: Each student receives a lifelong Western Australian student number, giving them preferential treatment during Australian university admissions—sometimes even as domestic applicants. Familiarity with Australian education system: Studying under WACE helps students adapt more easily to university life in Australia. Skill-focused curriculum: The programme supports holistic learning, with strong emphasis on STEM, literacy, ethical understanding, and co-curricular development. Business Standard spoke to Ange Smith, principal consultant for international education at the SCSA, and Syed Sultan Ahmed, chairperson of the Association of International Schools of India, to understand how WACE would benefit Indian students—particularly those looking to study abroad.

ATAR offers global admission pathway A key feature of the WACE programme is the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), a score widely accepted by universities around the world. “ATAR is globally recognised and is equivalent to senior secondary qualifications in Australia. Many universities provide equivalence charts comparing ATAR with IB and Cambridge. WACE students can use ATAR scores to apply not only in Australia but around the world,” said Ange. Syed added, “The ATAR consolidates certification and university eligibility. It’s one system for both. Students also become eligible for a Premier's Bursary of AUD 20,000 ( approximately Rs 11.27 lakh) if they choose to study in Western Australia.”

Unlike other competitive exams, ATAR doesn’t involve separate testing. “Students don’t sit an additional test—ATAR is based on both their school performance (50%) and a final exam (50%),” he said. Familiarity with Australia gives students an edge According to Syed, WACE students hold an advantage when applying to Australian universities. “This means no cramming or excessive testing. It’s a more balanced, skills-driven approach. In terms of visas, too, students from WACE schools often have an edge. They’re already familiar with Australian educational processes and are even treated differently—often not as ‘foreign’ students—because they have an Australian student identification number,” he said.

Ange said, “Our collaboration is aligned with the Indian government’s goal of bringing global standards into local education. The model fits perfectly with NEP. And with Australia becoming a preferred destination—especially as Canada, the US, and the UK tighten rules—we expect more Indian students to consider Australia.” Australia top choice for Indian students in 2025 Australia is now the leading overseas study destination for Indian students, edging ahead of the United States, according to a March 2025 survey by IDP Education. The survey, based on responses from over 6,000 students including nearly 1,400 from India, found that:

28% chose Australia as their top preference 22% picked the United States 21% selected the United Kingdom Canada fell to 13%, a six-point drop from March 2024 “Despite the rise in visa and tuition fees, Australia continues to see strong interest from Indian students. Many families approach it as a long-term investment, weighing factors like academic quality, post-study work rights, safety, and the overall student experience,” said Piyush Kumar, regional director at IDP Education. Australia’s position has also been helped by 15 of its universities making it to the QS World University Rankings 2025 top 200. Extended post-study work rights under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) have further boosted its appeal.

Affordable alternative to IB and Cambridge WACE is pitched as a more cost-effective model for schools and families compared to other international boards. “It’s far more accessible than IB or Cambridge. While schools set the fees, the cost for them to run WACE is just 15–20% of what they’d pay other boards. That makes a quality international education reachable for the middle class in smaller towns too,” said Syed. According to him, a CBSE school charging Rs 1–1.2 lakh annually can offer WACE with a 15–20% fee increase, opening up global opportunities without the Rs 45 lakh price tag often associated with the IB.

Ange said the board has been offering international programmes since 1987 and began global expansion in 2019. “India has been one of the most rigorous but rewarding. After AIU approval, we focused on identifying partner schools in India,” she told Business Standard. Curriculum designed to support local needs WACE currently operates in 16 countries. In India, the board is developing a separate Class X board exam to meet specific state-level requirements. “Some Indian states may require a 10th board certificate for transitions, so we are developing one specifically for this context,” said Ange. The curriculum focuses on five subjects for Classes XI and XII, with an optional sixth. English is compulsory, but university admissions are based on the best four ATAR subjects.

“ATAR is based 50% on final exams and 50% on school-assessed coursework. This reduces pressure and supports consistent performance over two years,” she added. The curriculum also integrates STEM from kindergarten through Year 10. “Schools can introduce STEM-focused courses for Years 11–12, which count towards their WACE certification,” Ange said. Although WACE currently does not have a separate vocational stream, schools can customise a non-exam-based general pathway in consultation with SCSA. “Moreover, Australia excels at integrating sport with education. That kind of well-rounded, co-curricular emphasis is embedded in WACE too,” she said. Scope for expansion in non-metro cities

WACE has already started in three schools—two in Bengaluru and one in Bidar, Karnataka. The goal is to expand to 100 schools in three years, with a focus on tier 2 and tier 3 towns. “Most international schools are currently in metros—about 90%. There’s enormous potential in industrial townships and lesser-known cities. Think Jamshedpur, Bhilai, Kanpur, Ranchi—even Uttarakhand,” said Syed. He added that many schools in smaller cities have maxed out their growth potential under CBSE and are looking for ways to upgrade quality and brand value without sharp fee hikes. Curriculum pillars The WACE curriculum is built around seven core capabilities: