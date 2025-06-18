Schengen-style GCC visa: Get set to visit UAE, Saudi, Oman with one permit

Soon, you will be able to visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait with just one visa. The long-anticipated unified tourist visa for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has been formally approved and is awaiting implementation, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri confirmed on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Speaking during the UAE Hospitality Summer Camp, Al Marri said, “The single (GCC) tourist visa has been approved and waiting now to be implemented, hopefully, soon. Now, it is with the Ministry of Interior and the relevant stakeholders and they should look into it,” according to Khaleej Times.

The new visa, informally referred to as the “GCC Grand Tours Visa,” is modelled on the Schengen system used in Europe. It will allow travellers to enter all six GCC member countries without applying for separate visas. These include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. The visa has been in the works since October 2023, when it received unanimous backing from the member states. Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrooq, Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism, said that feedback on the plan was invited by December 2023. In April, Al Marri said the single visa could help attract more international visitors by making travel across the region more seamless.

Projected tourism boost by 2030 Authorities expect the unified visa to contribute to a steep rise in tourist numbers across the region. Projections indicate that the GCC countries could see as many as 128.7 million visitors by 2030. The move is part of a broader push to drive economic growth through tourism and cross-border cooperation, with expectations of increased business activity, cultural exchange, and tourism revenue. What is the Schengen visa model? The GCC visa is based on the Schengen model used in Europe. A Schengen visa allows non-EU nationals to travel across 29 countries in the Schengen zone for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

It acts as a single-entry short-stay visa, giving travellers access to multiple countries without needing to apply for individual entry permits. What we know so far about the GCC Grand Tours visa < It will cover the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait < The visa will allow travel across all six countries with one permit < It will be valid for stays of more than 30 days Indians continue to flock to the Middle East The UAE remains the most popular travel destination in the Middle East for Indian tourists. Dubai alone welcomed 18.7 million international visitors in 2024, according to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. This exceeded pre-pandemic levels, making it one of the world’s most visited cities.

Between January and March 2025, the city received 5.31 million foreign visitors. India, Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and China were among the top source countries for visitors to Dubai. The UAE has also been expanding its efforts to draw tourists from Africa and Southeast Asia. Saudi Arabia, another key market, hosted 2.42 million Indian visitors in 2024. Overall, the kingdom welcomed 27.4 million international tourists in 2023, according to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). That number rose to 29.7 million by the end of 2024. In early 2025, international arrivals grew by 48 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Qatar drew 5.07 million international visitors in 2024. In just the first quarter of 2025, it recorded 1.5 million arrivals, according to Qatar Tourism. Oman, meanwhile, saw 4 million international arrivals in 2024. In the first three months of 2025, the country received approximately 1 million foreign tourists. Its long-term strategy targets 11 million visitors annually by 2040. Regional tourism push The wider Middle East is witnessing a sharp upswing in tourist arrivals as countries step up investments in infrastructure, aviation, and hospitality. Eight countries—including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait—are channelling billions of dollars into tourism-related mega projects.