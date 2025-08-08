Immigration weekly update: August 8, 2025 : August marks the start of the autumn session for American universities, but for thousands of Indian students, the past week has brought more stress than excitement. While classes are already under way in the US, many are still stuck at home waiting for visas.

At the same time, Australia lifted its cap on international students for 2026 by 9 per cent, giving a boost to applicants from Southeast Asia. In Washington, new rules were announced that could see family-based green card applicants facing deportation risks, and a $15,000 visa bond scheme was unveiled for some visitors.

The UK is preparing penalties for universities linked to high asylum claims, Switzerland tightened its Schengen visa paperwork rules for Indians, and Kuwait rolled out a new e-Visa system alongside a tourism portal. Here’s what changed in the first week of August: 1. US visa passport collection changes From August 1, 2025, the US Embassy in New Delhi stopped allowing third-party passport collection. Every applicant must now collect their passport and documents in person. For applicants under 18, a parent or legal guardian can collect on their behalf, but they must carry an original consent letter signed by both parents. Scanned or emailed copies will not be accepted.

Read here) Those unable to visit in person can opt for home or office delivery at ₹1,200 per applicant by updating delivery preferences online. ( 2. Family-based green card applicants face new deportation risk A new US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy, effective August 1, 2025, allows officers to deny family-based petitions without issuing a Request for Evidence or Notice of Intent to Deny. This change means that applicants in the US without legal status, and applying for a green card through a spouse, parent, sibling or child, could be placed directly into deportation proceedings. “We’re hearing about more pro se applicants being denied and then issued Notices to Appear in immigration court,” said Deanna Benjamin, immigration attorney at Boundless.

Read here) Those most at risk include people who have overstayed visas, lost lawful presence through expired programmes like DACA, or are awaiting consular processing with pending waivers. ( 3. Switzerland Schengen visa paperwork rules tightened VFS Global, which handles Swiss visa applications in India, announced that only documents listed in the official checklist will be accepted from August. Extra papers will be ignored, and for lengthy bank statements, only the first and last three pages will be reviewed. Read here) The required documents include a valid passport, recent photo, completed application form, employer introduction letter, proof of travel insurance, confirmed travel bookings, and financial statements. (

4. UK to penalise universities with high asylum claims From next month, UK universities where fewer than 95 per cent of international students start their courses, or fewer than 90 per cent complete them, could face sanctions. Institutions with more than 5 per cent visa refusals could lose their right to sponsor overseas students. Read here) The measures target a rise in students claiming asylum before their visas expire. In 2024, there were 16,000 asylum applications linked to student visa holders, some of whom later accessed taxpayer-funded housing and allowances. ( 5. US to introduce $15,000 visa bond for certain visitors From August 20, 2025, the US could require bonds of up to $15,000 for some B-1 and B-2 visa applicants from countries with high overstay rates or inadequate vetting systems.

Consular officers will decide the bond amount—$5,000, $10,000, or $15,000—with $10,000 as the default. The money will be refunded if the traveller departs on time. A State Department spokesperson said countries will be identified based on overstay rates, vetting gaps, and foreign policy considerations. ( Read here 6. US universities start autumn session without thousands of students Visa delays mean many international students, including large numbers from India, are missing the start of term in the US. At Arizona State University, around 1,000 incoming foreign students are still without visas. “The hit to the school’s budget would be in the tens of millions of dollars,” said ASU President Michael Crow.

Some universities are allowing affected students to start online or at partner campuses abroad, but others report notable drops in enrolment. A NAFSA report this week said international student applications to US universities have fallen 30–40 per cent. ( Read here 7. Australia raises 2026 student intake cap by 9 per cent Australia will admit up to 295,000 new foreign students in 2026, up from 270,000, with more places going to applicants from Southeast Asia. “The government has taken tough decisions over the last 12 months, not always loved by the sector, to get the numbers down and get them to a more sustainable footing,” said Julian Hill, assistant minister for international education.