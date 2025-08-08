Asylum not a shortcut to immigration: Canada warns amid surge in claims

Claiming asylum doesn’t guarantee you can stay in Canada. "It's not a shortcut to get around immigration rules and procedures," said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday. The department urged people to understand the process before making a life-changing decision.

Asylum, often referred to as protection, means asking for refugee status. “Canada’s asylum system helps people who have fled their countries because of a well-founded fear of persecution. This means that some people may be able to ask for refugee protection if returning to their home country puts them at risk,” IRCC said.

The warning followed the arrest of 44 asylum seekers by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Stanstead, Quebec, on Sunday night. Provincial police helped intercept a truck near Haskell Road carrying the group, which included children. According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) east border district director Miguel Bégin, they were taken to the CBSA office in Stanstead for processing.

The incident comes as United States President Donald Trump continues to link illegal crossings at the Canada-US border to his administration’s decision to impose higher tariffs on Canada. Key facts: Asylum claims are not automatically accepted No one can guarantee your asylum claim will be approved Making a false asylum claim can have serious consequences Who can ask for refugee protection A person may qualify for refugee protection if they can prove that returning to their home country poses a danger of torture, a risk to life, or a risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

• Refugees flee for safety, unlike immigrants who choose to settle elsewhere. • Claims are assessed under Canadian and international laws, with no guarantee of acceptance. Canada’s asylum process IRCC stressed that the asylum route is not a fast-track for immigration. • All claims are screened rigorously. • If denied, claimants are removed from Canada. • Economic reasons, such as wanting a stable job or better education for children, are not valid grounds. Applicants must undergo health, criminal, security, and background checks, take a medical exam, provide biometrics, and submit evidence of persecution. They must declare any representatives assisting with the claim.

Those entering from the US are subject to the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), which requires asylum seekers to make their claim in the first safe country they arrive in. If they cross into Canada from the US, they will be returned. Risks and penalties IRCC warned against paying people to arrange illegal entry into Canada or trusting false promises. False or ineligible claims can lead to bans on returning to Canada and restrictions on family entry. Rising asylum numbers Bégin said most of the intercepted migrants were transferred to the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle regional processing centre for eligibility screening.

Data from the CBSA show that during the first six days of July, 761 asylum claims were filed at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle — more than 400% higher than the same period last year. June saw a 128% rise, and claims have increased 82% since the start of 2025. International students are also turning to the asylum process. IRCC figures show 5,500 claims were filed by students in the first three months of 2025. In 2024, students filed 20,245 claims, nearly double the 2023 figure and six times higher than in 2019. Top student asylum claim countries in 2024 • India