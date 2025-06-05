Indian students delete posts to avoid extra scrutiny in US visa application

Indian students seeking admission to US universities are now deleting social media posts—or their accounts altogether—amid fears of additional scrutiny under the Trump administration.

A cable sent to embassies marked the latest escalation by US President Donald Trump’s administration in its feud with Harvard. According to Bloomberg, Rubio said the outlined process would serve as a pilot project after student visa interviews were temporarily halted to explore new ways to screen applicants for potential national security risks.

Fear of misinterpretation drives content removal

Tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard have created uncertainty for prospective international students. Many fear their jokes, political posts, or activism could be misinterpreted during visa interviews.

However, India Today reported that visa counsellors have advised students not to delete posts abruptly, warning that sudden changes could also raise red flags. Students are also being urged to avoid liking or sharing content that could be deemed illegal or politically sensitive.

Advisories to maintain responsible online presence

Education consultants are advising students to maintain a responsible digital footprint. A consultant cited in the report said that while the guidelines on what constitutes “objectionable” content are vague, posts related to pro-Palestinian views or anti-American sentiments are likely to draw more scrutiny.