Home / Immigration / Indian students delete posts to avoid extra scrutiny in US visa application

Amidst the rising tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard, students are now fearing that their jokes, political views, or even activism can be misinterpreted during their visa interviews

US students, students in US
Education consultants are advising students to maintain a responsible digital footprint. | Photo: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Indian students seeking admission to US universities are now deleting social media posts—or their accounts altogether—amid fears of additional scrutiny under the Trump administration.
 
The move follows an order by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 30, directing embassies worldwide to begin vetting the social media profiles of foreign students applying to Harvard University. Rubio noted that even a lack of an online presence could be grounds for denying a visa.
 
A cable sent to embassies marked the latest escalation by US President Donald Trump’s administration in its feud with Harvard. According to Bloomberg, Rubio said the outlined process would serve as a pilot project after student visa interviews were temporarily halted to explore new ways to screen applicants for potential national security risks. 
 

Fear of misinterpretation drives content removal

 
Tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard have created uncertainty for prospective international students. Many fear their jokes, political posts, or activism could be misinterpreted during visa interviews.
 
However, India Today reported that visa counsellors have advised students not to delete posts abruptly, warning that sudden changes could also raise red flags. Students are also being urged to avoid liking or sharing content that could be deemed illegal or politically sensitive. 
 

Advisories to maintain responsible online presence

 
Education consultants are advising students to maintain a responsible digital footprint. A consultant cited in the report said that while the guidelines on what constitutes “objectionable” content are vague, posts related to pro-Palestinian views or anti-American sentiments are likely to draw more scrutiny.
 

Social media vetting amid campus unrest

 
The announcement comes at a time of widespread pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic protests on several US college campuses. Reports suggest the US government is using artificial intelligence to monitor social media and cancel visas of international students who “appear to support” terror groups.
 
The vetting process will involve reviewing an applicant’s online activity on platforms such as Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and others. Officials will assess whether the applicant is deemed fit for entry into the United States based on their digital behaviour.

Topics :Donald TrumpMarco RubioIndian studentsUS visaHarvard UniversitySocial MediaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

