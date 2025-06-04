France has implemented a mandatory online appointment system for all visa applicants. This change applies to both short-stay Schengen and long-stay national visas, with an aim to enhance efficiency and organisation in processing visa requests.

What is the new application process for a French visa?

The French government now requires all visa applicants to schedule their appointments through an online platform, eliminating previous methods such as in-person or email bookings. This digital-first approach is designed to standardise the application process and reduce administrative burdens.

Step-by-step application process

1. Determine visa requirements

Begin by visiting the official France-Visas website and utilise the "Visa Wizard" tool. This feature helps you ascertain whether you need a visa based on your travel purpose and provides information on the required documents and applicable fees.

2. Verify eligibility After confirming the necessity of a visa, ensure you meet all eligibility criteria before proceeding. This step is crucial to avoid unnecessary delays or rejections. 3. Submit appointment request via Démarches Simplifiées Eligible applicants must register on the 'Démarches Simplifiées' platform to request an appointment. During registration, you'll need to provide details such as the length of stay, purpose of visit, and intended travel dates. 4. Confirm appointment via email Upon approval of your appointment request, you'll receive an email confirmation. It's imperative to confirm your availability by responding to this email; failure to do so may result in the cancellation of your appointment.

5. Prepare for the appointment Complete your visa application on the France-Visas website and gather all necessary documentation. On the day of your appointment, bring the printed application form along with all supporting documents. Incomplete applications or discrepancies in information can lead to refusal. Travel experts emphasise the importance of being thoroughly prepared at this stage. “Yes, it’s confirmed: France now requires all travelers, including Indian nationals, to book their visa appointments online through the VFS Global portal,” said Mohak Nahta, founder & chief executive officer of Atlys. “Indian applicants must come prepared with all required documents, including the completed visa application form, a valid passport, recent passport-sized photos, a detailed travel itinerary, a cover letter explaining the purpose of the visit, and financial documents such as recent bank statements. Ensuring all paperwork is in order is essential for a smooth visa process.”