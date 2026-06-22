Ireland changes family reunification rules, raises checks for migrants

Ireland has tightened its family reunification rules for migrants and refugees, raising income requirements, adding housing checks and introducing stricter scrutiny of relationships before allowing family members to join them in the country.

The changes, announced by the Irish Department of Justice on June 19, 2026, are aimed at reducing pressure on housing and public services while ensuring that only genuine family reunification applications are approved, according to the department.

The revised rules apply to both non-European Economic Area (EEA) migrants living in Ireland and people granted international protection, including refugees.

Higher income and housing requirements

Under the updated framework, sponsors will now need to show stronger financial capacity to support family members arriving in Ireland.

Irish citizens and certain non-EEA nationals seeking to bring family members, including spouses and children, will face higher income requirements. According to reports by The Irish Times, Irish citizens sponsoring family members from outside the EEA must now show a gross income of at least €75,000 over the previous three years. Earlier, the income requirement was €40,000 over the same period. The government has also increased other financial thresholds for sponsors under different immigration categories, including certain employment permit holders. Applicants will need to prove that they can support incoming family members without depending on state support.

Housing availability has also become a key factor. Sponsors may now need to demonstrate that they have suitable accommodation for family members joining them. Those living in certain forms of supported accommodation may face restrictions under the new rules. New waiting period for refugees The biggest change affects people granted international protection. Under the revised rules, refugees and other beneficiaries of international protection will generally have to wait two years after receiving their protection status before applying for family reunification under the International Protection Act. They will also need to show that they have sufficient financial resources and are not creating an additional burden on public services.

The rules also introduce tighter checks on social welfare support, housing assistance and outstanding state debts before applications are considered. However, humanitarian cases and core family reunification involving spouses and minor children will continue to receive priority, according to the Irish government. More checks on family relationships The new rules require applicants to provide stronger evidence that their relationship is genuine and continuing. Applications involving dependent adult children or parents will face closer examination, with authorities expected to check whether the dependency is financial and genuine. The additional scrutiny could lead to longer processing times as immigration authorities conduct more detailed assessments.

Impact on Indians in Ireland The changes are significant for the Indian community, which has grown rapidly in Ireland over recent years, with thousands of Indian professionals, students and families moving to the country for work and education. Many Indian nationals on employment permits or long-term residence routes plan to bring spouses, children or dependent relatives through family reunification. Under the new rules, applicants may need to prepare stronger documentation related to: • income and employment records • accommodation arrangements • proof of family relationships • evidence of financial dependency for dependent relatives

For Indians planning to relocate with family members, the changes mean that immigration planning may require greater focus on financial stability and housing arrangements before submitting applications. Why Ireland changed the rules The Irish government has linked the reforms to wider pressure on housing and public services caused by rising demand. The Department of Justice said the measures are intended to balance the right to family reunification with the need to ensure that sponsors have the ability to support family members arriving in Ireland. Detailed coverage of the changes was also reported by The Irish Times and Irish Examiner on June 19.