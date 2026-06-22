Planning an international trip? New Ebola curbs could affect your journey

A growing number of countries have imposed temporary travel restrictions, visa curbs and quarantine requirements in response to the latest Ebola outbreak concerns in parts of Africa, creating fresh challenges for international travellers, students, expatriates and businesses.

Countries across North America, the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean have introduced measures ranging from enhanced health screening to outright entry bans for travellers who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan—the countries currently at the centre of the outbreak concerns.

Which countries have announced restrictions?

Among the countries that have introduced Ebola-related travel measures are:

Canada United Arab Emirates (UAE) Bahrain Kuwait Jordan Rwanda Taiwan Thailand Mauritius Bahamas Trinidad and Tobago Curacao Lebanon Uganda has also temporarily suspended flights and cross-border passenger transportation with the Democratic Republic of Congo. What does this mean for Indian travellers? If you are travelling directly from India Most Indian travellers flying directly from India are unlikely to face restrictions. However, travellers who have recently visited: Democratic Republic of Congo

Uganda

South Sudan may face additional checks, quarantine requirements or entry restrictions depending on their destination country. If you are transiting through affected countries

Several countries are applying restrictions even to travellers who merely transited through affected regions. For example: UAE restrictions apply to travellers arriving from affected countries, including those travelling through transit routes.

Rwanda has suspended entry for travellers who have travelled to or transited through the DRC within the previous 30 days.

Thailand requires health monitoring for travellers arriving from affected countries. This means transit history could become just as important as the country of origin. Immigration law firm Fragomen has listed the travel restrictions and visa curbs across countries: Several countries are starting to impose travel restrictions to prevent the spread of Ebola:

Bahamas: Bahamian nationals who have been present in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan or Uganda within 21 days prior to arrival in the Bahamas are subject to enhanced health screening and may be required to undergo isolation or quarantine, depending on the screening results. "Affected Bahamian nationals should enter the Bahamas through Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. Foreign nationals who have been present in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan or Uganda within 30 days prior to arrival in the Bahamas may also be subject to enhanced health screening and possible isolation or quarantine measures," said Fragomen in a post.

Bahrain: Until June 19, 2026, Bahrain is banning travelers of any nationality who arrive directly from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) or Uganda, or who have traveled in South Sudan, DRC or Uganda in the 30 days prior to arrival in Bahrain. As an exception to both policies, Bahraini nationals can enter Bahrain but will be subject to quarantine. Canada: Canada will temporarily suspend Canadian immigration documents for residents of countries considered at high or very high risk of Ebola outbreaks, currently including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan, for 90 days beginning May 27, 2026, at 23:59 EDT. The measure will suspend the validity of approved temporary resident visas, electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) and permanent resident visas for affected individuals and will also pause processing decisions on applications for these documents during this period.

Additionally, effective May 30, 2026, at 23:59 EDT through August 29, 2026, travelers who have been in the affected areas within the previous 21 days and who enter Canada without symptoms will be required to quarantine for 21 days. If they do not have a place to quarantine, the government will provide an appropriate location. Symptomatic travelers will be isolated at a hospital for further medical assessment. Those who are already in Canada are not impacted by these measures and may continue to stay in Canada for their authorized period of stay. Canadian citizens and permanent residents may return to Canada subject to screening and quarantine requirements. The Canadian government will adjust these measures as needed.

Curacao: Nationals of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda are not allowed to enter Curacao. Visa applications from these nationalities will be refused due to Ebola-related restrictions. Individuals who first travel to the Netherlands and reside there for less than six months remain ineligible for entry. Entry to Curacao is only possible after residing in the Netherlands for at least six months. Jordan: Until June 19, 2026, Jordan is banning entry for travelers of any nationality (apart from Jordanian nationals) who are either a) arriving directly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) or Uganda, b) or have been in any of those countries in the 21 days preceding their arrival. Jordanian nationals currently in the DRC or Uganda will be allowed to return to Jordan but will be required to undergo a 21-day quarantine (the quarantine may take place in designated facilities or at home).

Rwanda: Rwanda has suspended entry for all travelers who have traveled to or transited through the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) within 30 days prior to traveling to Rwanda. Rwandan nationals and permanent residents who have traveled to or transited through the DRC will still be permitted entry but will be subject to mandatory quarantine. Kuwait: Kuwait is currently banning entry for travelers of any nationality (apart from Kuwaiti nationals) who are either a) arriving directly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, or Uganda, b) or have been in any of those countries in the 21 days preceding their arrival. This restriction applies to all travelers arriving in Kuwait, including those traveling via transit, connecting and indirect routes through the affected countries regardless of their point of departure.

Lebanon: Nationals of Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda are currently not allowed to enter Lebanon. Mauritius: Business and tourist travelers who, during the 21 days prior to June 9, 2026, traveled to or transited through the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan or Uganda are not permitted to enter Mauritius. This restriction does not apply to Mauritian nationals, permanent residents, work and study permit holders or spouses of Mauritian nationals. However, these exempt individuals will be required to undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine upon arrival if they traveled to or transited through any of the affected countries during the same period.

Taiwan: Nationals and residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo or Uganda are not allowed to enter Taiwan. This does not apply to passengers with a passport stating “Republic of China Taiwan” or “Taiwan” on the cover, passengers with a Taiwan Resident Certificate, admitted degree students in Taiwan, spouses and minor children under 18 years old of passengers with a Taiwan passport, passengers traveling for emergencies or on humanitarian grounds, such as attending a funeral or visiting a critically ill family members. Thailand: Travelers and airline crew arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo or Uganda must enter at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Int’l (BKK). These individuals will be subject to mandatory daily medical screening or quarantine for a maximum of 21 days.

Trinidad and Tobago: All travelers entering Trinidad and Tobago who are arriving from, or who have visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, or Uganda must undergo a medical screening upon arrival and are subject to a 21-day active monitoring protocol. Depending on the result of the medical screening, these individuals may also be subject to immediate isolation or quarantine. Uganda: The Ugandan Ministry of Health announced via X that Uganda has suspended all flights to and from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and temporarily halted cross-border passenger transportation, including ferry services on the Semliki River, cross-border bus transport and public transportation between the two countries through at least June 20, 2026. Authorities have also enhanced screening and testing measures along the DRC border and restricted movement from the DRC to designated official border crossing points for essential travel only.

United Arab Emirates: Effective June 6, 2026, the UAE will suspend the issuance of new visas (including visit visas) for nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. In addition, entry to the UAE will be restricted for travelers arriving from these countries, including those travelling via transit through other countries. Entry will only be permitted for those who have spent more than 21 days outside the listed countries prior to arrival in the United Arab Emirates. There are also increased health screening measures at airports in the Middle East and Africa regions, and some land ports in Africa. Affected travelers should be prepared for related delays at travel checkpoints.