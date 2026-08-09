NAPA seeks fair process for Indian deportees amid US immigration crackdown

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) expressed concern on Sunday over the expanding immigration enforcement campaign in the United States, which includes the removal of Indian nationals and increasing denaturalisation proceedings involving naturalised US citizens.

NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said the organisation respects the sovereign right of the US to enforce its immigration laws, but stressed that enforcement must be based on due process, equal protection, and individual assessment rather than nationality, ethnicity or community identity.

"Individuals who violate immigration laws or are convicted of serious crimes must be held accountable through established legal procedures. However, enforcement should not result in collective punishment or discrimination against entire communities," Chahal said in a statement.

He said there was also growing confusion between deportation and denaturalisation. A person facing deportation is not automatically a candidate for denaturalisation, he said, adding that revoking citizenship is a separate and serious legal process requiring evidence and judicial determination. Chahal said there was currently no reliable official nationality-based data showing how many Indian-origin Americans had actually been denaturalised in 2026. NAPA urged media organisations, government agencies and community groups to avoid sensational or exaggerated claims, noting that a denaturalisation complaint or legal proceeding does not amount to a final revocation of citizenship. "Citizenship is one of the most consequential legal statuses a person can possess. Any attempt to revoke it must meet high standards of transparency, evidence and judicial oversight," Chahal said.

NAPA called for five immediate principles to guide immigration enforcement. First, there should be no collective punishment. Indian, Punjabi, Sikh and other immigrant communities should not be stigmatised because of the alleged actions of individuals. Second, every person facing deportation or denaturalisation should have access to legal representation and a fair opportunity to challenge government allegations before the courts. Third, US authorities should provide clearer public information on removals, deportations, denaturalisation complaints and final citizenship revocations. Where legally appropriate, accurate nationality-based statistics should also be made available. Fourth, lawful immigrants and citizens who have built their lives in the US should be protected from unnecessary fear or discrimination based on their country of birth or ethnic background.