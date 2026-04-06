New Zealand open visa rules from April 20: What workers can and can't do

Beginning April 20, 2026, Indian and other foreign workers in New Zealand with open work visas will face a new set of employment conditions, with Immigration New Zealand (INZ) introducing clearer rules on what kind of work visa holders can undertake.

“These changes are designed to provide clarity about what work is allowed under open work visas, helping migrants to better understand their rights and responsibilities. Clear and consistent visa conditions reduce uncertainty and support safer, fairer, and more compliant work practices for both migrants and employers," INZ said in an official release.

What is an open visa?

An open visa in New Zealand allows an individual to work for almost any employer in any location within the country without requiring a job offer. This is different from an employer-specific work visa, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which ties the individual to a specific employer and a designated role. What’s changing from April 20? From April 20, open work visas will include one of two employment conditions, depending on the visa category. • Some visa holders will be allowed to do any type of lawful work • Others will be restricted to working only for an employer

These changes do not apply to Student Visa holders. Two types of employment conditions 1. Open work visas allowing any work Some open work visa holders will be able to undertake any work in New Zealand. This includes: • Working for an employer • Being self-employed or a sole trader • Owning and operating a business This condition will apply to: • Partner of a Worker Work Visa • Partner of a Student Work Visa • Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand Scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

• Post Study Work Visa • Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa ALSO READ: H-1B visa delay forces Indian worker, family out of US despite job offer • Partner of a Military Work Visa 2. Open work visas requiring work for an employer Other visa holders will be required to work only for an employer under an employment agreement or a contract for services. A contract for services will be treated as employment for visa purposes. This condition will apply to: • Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa • Victims of People Trafficking Work Visa

• Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa • Asylum Seeker Work Visa • All Working Holiday Visas Working holiday visa rules clarified The main purpose of a working holiday visa will remain tourism. While temporary work is allowed to support a stay, all such work must be done for an employer. Business ownership or operation will not be allowed under this category Restrictions that apply to all open work visas Regardless of the employment condition, some rules will apply to all open work visa holders: 1. They cannot employ other people, either directly or through a business they operate