Canada ends postal OCI applications: Here's what it means for Indians

Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) applicants in Canada will no longer be able to apply by post. From April 5, 2026, all OCI applications in Canada must be submitted in person at designated BLS International Centres to provide mandatory biometrics (fingerprints and photograph). Postal applications will no longer be accepted for OCI processing from this date due to the requirement for physical biometric capture, according to a notice issued by the Indian embassy in Canada.

Until now, applicants in Canada could complete the OCI process by filling out forms online, uploading documents, and sending physical copies via courier to BLS International centres. This hybrid system has now been replaced with a fully in-person requirement.

“From 5th April, 2026 onwards, all OCI applications must be submitted in person at BLS Centres as Biometrics have to be provided. OCI applications by post will not be accepted,” the official application read. What is an OCI card? The OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card functions as a lifelong visa for people of Indian origin. Those holding an OCI card have the freedom to live and work in the country without any time restrictions. OCI holders can stay in India for years and take up private-sector jobs without time limits. However, there are a few limitations.

• OCI cardholders are not allowed to vote in Indian elections • They cannot work in government jobs or as journalists • They are not permitted to purchase agricultural land ALSO READ: Canada Express Entry: 3,000 trades workers invited for permanent residence • Certain restricted or protected areas require prior permission before visiting Who is eligible? OCI registration is open to foreign nationals of Indian origin, including: • Citizen of India at the time of, or at any time after the commencement of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950 • Individuals eligible for Indian citizenship at the time of the Constitution's commencement in 1950

• Individuals belonging to a territory that became part of India after August 15, 1947 • Children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren of such individuals • Minor children of Indian citizens ALSO READ: Canada's Bill C-12 crackdown: Immigration rules tighten, Indians may be hit • Spouses of Indian citizens or OCI cardholders, subject to conditions under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, where the marriage has been registered and has continued for the required period Who is not eligible? Applicants, who or either of whose parents or grandparents or great-grandparents are or had been citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh, are not eligible under current rules.