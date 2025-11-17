Home / Immigration / Oman's new cultural visa for creators, researchers: What conditions apply

Oman's new cultural visa for creators, researchers: What conditions apply

Oman has rolled out a cultural visa for international artists, researchers, and creators, linking the initiative to Vision 2040

Muscat, Oman
Muscat, Oman. Photo: Adobestock
Oman on November 10 introduced a cultural visa for foreign artists, researchers, and creators, linking the move to the country’s Vision 2040 strategy. Officials said the new route is part of wider immigration reforms that look to support the country’s growing arts and culture sector, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.
 
What is a cultural visa? 
A cultural visa allows foreigners to enter Oman for cultural reasons. It is issued at the request of a recognised authority, which then shares responsibility for the applicant with the hosting organisation. These organisations may include the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, academic bodies, or cultural centres.
 
Why has the cultural visa been introduced?
  The government has brought in a cultural visa to provide a clear legal route for foreign nationals entering the country for cultural activities. This reduces the need for individuals to apply under other visa categories and gives cultural institutions an easier way to host international participants.
 
Officials saidthe step supports Oman’s Cultural Strategy 2040, which sets out a vision for an open and globally connected knowledge society. The visa will also make it easier to organise joint events, exchange expertise, and bring international delegates to local festivals, exhibitions, and training programmes.
 
Who is eligible for a cultural visa?
  The visa covers foreigners visiting Oman for:
 
• Temporary residence linked to cultural exchange or artistic training
• Academic or research collaboration in culture, arts, or heritage
• Participation in literary or intellectual conferences or festivals
• Attending or organising cultural or artistic events and exhibitions
 
There is also a clause allowing a cultural joining visa for the applicant’s spouse or first-degree relatives when they are travelling for the same purpose.
 
How much does a cultural visa cost?
  Fees remain the same across different durations. A one-year visa costs 50 Omani Rials, roughly ₹11,500. For five-year or ten-year periods, applicants will continue to pay 50 Rials annually.
 
What is the deadline to use a cultural visa?
The visa must be used within three months of being issued. If not activated within that period, it becomes invalid.
 
Why is the cultural visa important?
  The Omani government said cultural tourism is becoming an important driver of the national economy. Bringing in experts, researchers, and creators is seen as a way to support knowledge exchange and build stronger international ties. Authorities believe that placing these activities under a dedicated visa category helps ensure proper oversight and smoother coordination with cultural institutions.
 
Officials said the new route will support cultural openness, encourage intellectual dialogue, and strengthen Oman’s connections with countries around the world.

