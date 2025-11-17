'Illegal immigration is tearing UK apart': Govt to unveil strict measures

Illegal immigration, asylum crackdowns and a tougher settlement route are at the centre of the UK government’s latest approach to asylum policy, after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the current system is “tearing our country apart”.

Mahmood set out parts of the plan during Sunday media interviews, ahead of a statement in the House of Commons on Monday. She said the reforms would be her “moral mission” to repair what she described as a broken system and confirmed that parts of the model draw from Denmark’s approach.

“I can see — and I know my colleagues can — that illegal migration is tearing our country apart. It’s our job as a Labour government to unite our country and if we don’t sort this out, I think our country becomes much more divided,” said Mahmood in an interview with The Sunday Times.

UK rejects criticism of racism Mahmood pushed back when asked by Sky News whether the measures could be viewed as racist. “I reject that entirely. I am the child of immigrants. My parents came to this country legally, in the late 60s and early 70s. This is a moral mission for me,” she said. She described growing public concern over irregular arrivals. “I can see that illegal migration is creating division across our country. I can see that it is polarising communities across the country. I can see that it is dividing people and making them estranged from one another. I don't want to stand back and watch that happen in my country,” she said.

“What is happening with our illegal migration system is this is a broken system. It’s not right-wing talking points or fake news or misinformation that is suggesting that we’ve got a problem. It is a broken system.” What changes are planned for refugee status and settlement? Mahmood is expected to tell MPs that refugee status will become temporary, with reviews every 30 months. Those whose countries are later classed as safe could be required to leave the UK. Under current rules, refugees can apply for permanent residency after five years, opening access to benefits and, eventually, citizenship. The government plans to increase the settlement qualifying period to 20 years for people who arrive illegally, including those travelling by small boat or stowed inside lorries. Visa overstayers who later claim asylum will also fall into this category.

“That is designed to essentially say to people: Do not come to this country as an illegal migrant, do not get on a boat,” Mahmood said. Once in place, the UK’s settlement pathway would become the longest in Europe after Denmark, where the period stands at eight years. A 10-year pathway will be available for people entering legally under new refugee resettlement routes to be set out next week. “We will bring order and control back into our system and, alongside that, we will create new safe routes for people because we still want to fulfil our obligations to help people fleeing wars and conflict around the world,” Mahmood said.

How do rising asylum numbers shape the policy debate? Official figures show 111,000 people claimed asylum in the UK in the past year. In the year ending March 2025, 172,798 people were granted permanent residency under various routes. “I can see a system that is out of control, I can see a system that is unfair and I can see a system that’s putting huge pressure on communities, including my own,” said Mahmood. She added: “I think it’s important that we send a very clear signal to those people who are currently trekking across multiple safe countries across Europe looking to get on a boat in the north of France: this is not a journey worth making.”

Key asylum-related measures introduced by the UK Government in 2025 Citizenship restrictions for illegal arrivals • From February 10, 2025, Home Office guidance said people who arrive illegally, including by small boats or concealed in vehicles, will “normally be refused” British citizenship. • Lawyers say this creates a group of residents who may never access full civic rights even if they later obtain asylum or settled status. Reform of the asylum appeals system • In August 2025, the government said it would set up an independent adjudicator body to handle asylum appeals. • The target is to reduce the backlog of 106,000 pending cases, including 51,000 appeals.

• All appeals would need to be resolved within 24 weeks. • Officials say this will also help phase out hotel accommodation for asylum seekers. Sweeping overhaul announced in November 2025 • Refugee status to become temporary and reviewed every 30 months. • The settlement wait for asylum-granted individuals to increase from about five years to 20 years. • Access to financial support and housing to become discretionary, depending on circumstances such as willingness to work. • Asylum seekers who arrive irregularly could be removed or made to re-apply if their home country becomes safe. Bilateral “one in, one out” scheme with France