Qatar Hayya visa: 9 mn Indians in the Gulf get 2-month, multiple-entry stay

Qatar on Sunday expanded its Hayya GCC Resident Visa (A2), allowing eligible residents of Gulf countries to stay in Qatar for up to two months and use multiple entry throughout the visa’s validity. Qatar Tourism announced the change in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the committee overseeing visitor entry as the country prepares for a packed winter of sports and cultural events.

This means over 9 million Indians living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait or Bahrain with a valid residency permit can now apply for the upgraded A2 visa without any additional conditions.

Indians living outside the Gulf, including those based in India, the UK or the US, are not covered and must use Qatar’s regular visa or e-visa routes.

What Indian GCC residents can now do • Stay in Qatar for up to 60 days per visit • Use multiple entry during the visa period • Arrive by air, land or sea Qatar's Hayya visa upgrade Qatar has introduced wider changes to its Hayya GCC Residents Visa (Category A2), creating a simpler process for expatriates across the region. The update took effect on November 30, 2025, and is meant to support the surge of visitors expected during major events this winter. The announcement from Qatar Tourism and the Ministry of Interior described the upgrade as part of the country’s preparations for a busy season of tournaments and festivals. Officials said the Hayya platform continues to serve as Qatar’s main digital entry system, combining visas with travel and event services.

What benefits does the revised Hayya visa now offer? The revised rules offer two main benefits for GCC residents: Extended stay: Residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait can now remain in Qatar for up to 60 days on a single visa application, giving them more time to attend events or explore the country. Multiple-entry access: Travellers can enter and exit Qatar freely during the visa’s validity without needing to apply again, which is useful for short trips or weekend visits from neighbouring countries. Authorities have aligned the system with all entry points, including air, land and sea, to keep movement smoother during peak periods.

What is the Hayya platform? Hayya, which translates from Arabic to “let’s go” or “come on”, is Qatar’s unified digital e-visa gateway. It is designed to bring together visa processing with other travel essentials such as accommodation options, transport details, event access and general visitor services. The platform was first used during the 2022 Fifa World Cup and became the official entry document for several categories of visitors. It continues to operate as the required system for those using the new A2 visa for GCC residents. Why has Qatar made this change now? The timing aligns closely with Qatar’s run-up to major sports and cultural events, particularly the 2025 Fifa Arab Cup. Authorities expect heavy regional turnout and want to make entry easier for fans travelling from nearby Gulf states.