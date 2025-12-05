Russia visas for Indians: Fees, processing times & where to apply in India

India and Russia are moving towards a visa-free regime that would allow tourists to travel in groups without applying for visas. But until the details are finalised, Indians require a visa to enter the country. Russia offers several entry routes for Indian nationals depending on the purpose of travel. Each comes with its own documentation, approval process and cost. While short-stay travellers can often rely on the e-visa, those heading for work or long-term study need official invitations issued by Russian authorities.

Take a look at the various visas issued by Russia, according to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India:

Visitor and short-stay visas Russia issues two main short-stay options for Indians: Tourist visa Russia visa(sticker visa) This is the traditional visa stamped in the passport. It is used for holidays and short personal visits. Travellers need a tourist confirmation letter from a registered Russian hotel or agency. Single or double-entry options are available, usually permitting a stay of up to 30 days. Unified e-visa Russia Visa(electronic visa) India is now eligible for Russia’s e-visa scheme. This allows a single entry to Russia for tourism, business meetings or cultural events. Travellers may stay for up to 16 days. The application is fully online, with no need to submit the passport physically.

What documents do visitors need for Russia Visa? Passport valid for six months beyond travel Online application form One recent photograph Travel insurance valid in Russia Tourist confirmation (for sticker visa) Flight and accommodation details may be requested What are the fees and processing times? e-visa fee: Approx ₹3,600. Processing takes 4–7 days. Tourist sticker visa: Approx ₹6,000–₹7,500, depending on entries and visa-centre charges. Processing takes 4–10 working days. Business and investment-related visas Russia does not offer a stand-alone “investor visa”. Instead, investment-motivated travellers use the business visa, valid for meetings, negotiations, site visits and setting up a company.

Business visa types in Russia Single-entry (up to 90 days) Double-entry (up to 90 days) Multiple-entry valid for 6 or 12 months What is the key requirement for a business visa? Applicants must obtain a formal invitation from a Russian company. For longer multiple-entry visas, the invitation must be issued through the Ministry of Internal Affairs or a permitted Russian agency. Cost and timeline Fee typically ₹6,000–₹12,000, depending on entries and processing speed. Processing usually takes 4–20 working days. Expedited processing may be available in some centres. Work visa for employment in Russia

Work visas are more complex, as they require prior approval from Russian authorities. How does the work visa process operate? 1. The applicant must first receive a job offer from a Russian employer. 2. The employer applies inside Russia for a work invitation issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 3. After the invitation is issued, the applicant may submit their visa application in India. Documents Passport and completed visa form Two photographs Official work invitation Health insurance Employment contract or offer Educational certificates if required by the employer Cost and time Total cost for a standard work visa ranges ₹13,000–₹20,000, including visa-centre fees.

Processing time: 4–20 working days after the invitation. After arrival in Russia, the worker must complete local registration and obtain a work permit card. Student visa for study in Russia Indian students heading to Russian universities require a long-stay student visa. What steps must students follow? 1. Secure admission and obtain the official university invitation. 2. Complete the visa application form and prepare photographs. 3. Purchase medical insurance accepted in Russia. 4. Submit all documents to a Russian visa-centre or consulate in India. Documents University invitation letter Passport and form Medical insurance Photograph Proof of fee payment or scholarship (if requested)

Cost and timeline Single-entry student visa: Approx ₹6,000–₹7,000. Double-entry: ₹9,000–₹10,000. Processing time: 5–15 working days. On arrival, students usually convert their entry visa into a long-term residence permit valid for the duration of their studies. Where can Indians apply for Russian visas? Applications are submitted through authorised visa-centres that work with the Russian Embassy and Consulates. Visa-centre locations in India Russian visa-submission centres operate in: New Delhi (Embassy jurisdiction) Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Applicants submit their passport, application form, biometrics (if required), and supporting documents at these centres. Appointments can usually be booked online.

Where should travellers apply for an e-visa? The unified e-visa is applied online only, via Russia’s official electronic visa portal. No physical submission is needed. Which visa suits each travel purpose? Holiday or short visit Visa type: Tourist visa or e-visa Tourist visa: Hotel confirmation E-visa: No invitation required Processing time: 4–10 days Cost: ₹6,000–₹7,500 for tourist visa; around $40 for e-visa Business or investment travel Visa type: Business visa Key requirement: Invitation issued by a Russian company Processing time: 4–20 days Cost: ₹6,000–₹12,000 Long-term employment Visa type: Work visa Key requirement: Employer-issued official work invitation approved by Russian authorities