Russia visas for Indians: Fees, processing times & where to apply in India

India and Russia are working towards visa-free group travel, but until rules are finalised, Indian visitors still need visas. Here is a complete guide to all current routes

Russia, Moscow
Red Square in Moscow, Russian Federation. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
India and Russia are moving towards a visa-free regime that would allow tourists to travel in groups without applying for visas. But until the details are finalised, Indians require a visa to enter the country. Russia offers several entry routes for Indian nationals depending on the purpose of travel. Each comes with its own documentation, approval process and cost. While short-stay travellers can often rely on the e-visa, those heading for work or long-term study need official invitations issued by Russian authorities.
 
Take a look at the various visas issued by Russia, according to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India:
 
Visitor and short-stay visas
 
Russia issues two main short-stay options for Indians:
 
Tourist visa Russia visa(sticker visa)
 
This is the traditional visa stamped in the passport. It is used for holidays and short personal visits. Travellers need a tourist confirmation letter from a registered Russian hotel or agency. Single or double-entry options are available, usually permitting a stay of up to 30 days.
 
Unified e-visa Russia Visa(electronic visa)
 
India is now eligible for Russia’s e-visa scheme. This allows a single entry to Russia for tourism, business meetings or cultural events. Travellers may stay for up to 16 days. The application is fully online, with no need to submit the passport physically.
 
What documents do visitors need for Russia Visa?
 
Passport valid for six months beyond travel
Online application form
One recent photograph
Travel insurance valid in Russia
Tourist confirmation (for sticker visa)
Flight and accommodation details may be requested
 
What are the fees and processing times?
 
e-visa fee: Approx ₹3,600. Processing takes 4–7 days.
Tourist sticker visa: Approx ₹6,000–₹7,500, depending on entries and visa-centre charges. Processing takes 4–10 working days.
 
Business and investment-related visas
 
Russia does not offer a stand-alone “investor visa”. Instead, investment-motivated travellers use the business visa, valid for meetings, negotiations, site visits and setting up a company.
 
Business visa types in Russia
 
Single-entry (up to 90 days)
Double-entry (up to 90 days)
Multiple-entry valid for 6 or 12 months
 
What is the key requirement for a business visa?
 
Applicants must obtain a formal invitation from a Russian company. For longer multiple-entry visas, the invitation must be issued through the Ministry of Internal Affairs or a permitted Russian agency.
 
Cost and timeline
 
Fee typically ₹6,000–₹12,000, depending on entries and processing speed.
Processing usually takes 4–20 working days. Expedited processing may be available in some centres.
 
Work visa for employment in Russia
 
Work visas are more complex, as they require prior approval from Russian authorities.
 
How does the work visa process operate?
 
1. The applicant must first receive a job offer from a Russian employer.
2. The employer applies inside Russia for a work invitation issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
3. After the invitation is issued, the applicant may submit their visa application in India.
 
Documents
 
Passport and completed visa form
Two photographs
Official work invitation
Health insurance
Employment contract or offer
Educational certificates if required by the employer
 
Cost and time
 
Total cost for a standard work visa ranges ₹13,000–₹20,000, including visa-centre fees.
Processing time: 4–20 working days after the invitation.
After arrival in Russia, the worker must complete local registration and obtain a work permit card.
 
Student visa for study in Russia
 
Indian students heading to Russian universities require a long-stay student visa.
 
What steps must students follow?
 
1. Secure admission and obtain the official university invitation.
2. Complete the visa application form and prepare photographs.
3. Purchase medical insurance accepted in Russia.
4. Submit all documents to a Russian visa-centre or consulate in India.
 
Documents
 
University invitation letter
Passport and form
Medical insurance
Photograph
Proof of fee payment or scholarship (if requested)
 
Cost and timeline
 
Single-entry student visa: Approx ₹6,000–₹7,000.
Double-entry: ₹9,000–₹10,000.
Processing time: 5–15 working days.
On arrival, students usually convert their entry visa into a long-term residence permit valid for the duration of their studies.
 
Where can Indians apply for Russian visas?
 
Applications are submitted through authorised visa-centres that work with the Russian Embassy and Consulates.
 
Visa-centre locations in India
 
Russian visa-submission centres operate in:
 
New Delhi (Embassy jurisdiction)
Mumbai
Chennai
Kolkata
 
Applicants submit their passport, application form, biometrics (if required), and supporting documents at these centres. Appointments can usually be booked online.
 
Where should travellers apply for an e-visa?
 
The unified e-visa is applied online only, via Russia’s official electronic visa portal. No physical submission is needed.
 
Which visa suits each travel purpose?
 
Holiday or short visit
Visa type: Tourist visa or e-visa
 
Tourist visa: Hotel confirmation
E-visa: No invitation required
Processing time: 4–10 days
Cost: ₹6,000–₹7,500 for tourist visa; around $40 for e-visa
 
Business or investment travel
Visa type: Business visa
Key requirement: Invitation issued by a Russian company
Processing time: 4–20 days
Cost: ₹6,000–₹12,000
 
Long-term employment
Visa type: Work visa
Key requirement: Employer-issued official work invitation approved by Russian authorities
Processing time: 4–20 days
Cost: ₹13,000–₹20,000
 
Study in Russia
Visa type: Student visa
Key requirement: Invitation from a recognised university in Russia
Processing time: 5–15 days
Cost: ₹6,000–₹10,000

