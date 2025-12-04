Bahrain's Golden Visa now accessible with Rs 3 crore property spend

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bahrain has lowered the minimum property investment required for its Golden Residency Visa to BHD 130,000 (Rs 3 crore), down from BHD 200,000. The reduced threshold is meant to draw more foreign investors by making the route less expensive. The visa, first introduced in 2022, provides a 10-year renewable residence permit with work rights and family reunification.

In a press release on November 26, the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) said the updated criteria are part of a broader plan to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a long-term base for investors and businesses. Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for NPRA, said the revision reflects the government’s approach to creating steady conditions for those looking to stay for longer periods. “Lowering the threshold will boost the programme’s competitiveness while preserving its standards and exclusivity,” he said.

What are the eligibility routes for Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa? The Golden Residency Visa is available to several groups: • Property investors meeting the revised BHD 130,000 requirement • Professionals earning at least BHD 2,000 (Rs 477,000) per month with five years of service in Bahrain • Retirees with pensions above BHD 2,000 • Non-resident retirees with pensions over BHD 4,000 (Rs 954,000) • Entrepreneurs • Highly skilled professionals • Contributors to the national economy or society What benefits does the Golden Visa offer? Golden Visa holders receive lifetime residency, the right to work, multiple-entry access, full business ownership and the ability to sponsor close family members.