Trump opens US dairy farms to migrant workers through H-2A visa route

The Donald Trump administration has created a new route for dairy farms in the United States to hire foreign workers.

It has allowed the sector to use the expanded H-2A agricultural visa programme to address a long-running labour shortage, according to reports by Reuters, Axios and The Washington Post.

The decision has triggered criticism from some anti-immigration groups, who argue that allowing more foreign workers into the country goes against promises to reduce dependence on migrant labour.

Why did the US dairy sector need migrant workers?

According to reports, dairy farms across the US have struggled to find adequate local workers willing to take up physically demanding, round-the-year jobs such as milking, animal care and farm operations.

Unlike seasonal agriculture activities such as harvesting, dairy farming requires workers throughout the year. The industry had argued that existing immigration rules did not adequately address its workforce needs. The Washington Post reported that dairy groups had been lobbying the administration for greater flexibility, warning that labour shortages could affect milk production and increase costs for consumers. What has changed under the new policy? According to reports, the administration has clarified that dairy farms can access workers through the H-2A temporary agricultural visa programme, subject to eligibility requirements. Key changes include: • Dairy farms can apply for foreign workers under modified H-2A rules.

• Employers must show a qualifying labour requirement under the programme. • The process is expected to provide more flexibility for dairy operations that need workers for extended periods. • Existing wage and employment safeguards under the H-2A system will continue to apply. The move does not create a completely new visa category but expands the practical use of an existing agricultural worker programme, according to reports. Why is the decision controversial? The policy has exposed a conflict between immigration enforcement goals and labour market realities. Anti-immigration groups and some conservative supporters of the administration have criticised the move, arguing that businesses should prioritise hiring American workers rather than seeking foreign labour.

However, the dairy industry has maintained that the availability of domestic workers is limited, especially for jobs requiring long hours and continuous farm operations. The US Department of Agriculture welcomed the clarification, saying the change would give farmers a legal mechanism to address workforce challenges while continuing to follow H-2A rules. What does it mean for foreign workers? The immediate impact for foreign workers is expected to be limited because US dairy farms have traditionally relied heavily on workers from Latin American countries. However, the expansion of legal agricultural employment pathways could create opportunities in specialised areas connected to the dairy sector, including:

• Dairy technology • Animal husbandry • Veterinary services • Farm management • Agricultural operations Workers with specialised skills and relevant qualifications may find opportunities if US employers expand hiring beyond traditional labour roles. A broader immigration shift? The decision highlights the challenge faced by governments trying to balance tighter immigration controls with the workforce requirements of industries dependent on migrant labour. While the Trump administration continues to focus on stricter immigration enforcement, the dairy visa move shows how economic pressures can influence policy decisions.