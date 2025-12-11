UAE Golden Visa: Beyond zero tax & lifestyle, what draws Indians to Dubai

The UAE has become a major draw for high-net-worth individuals, private capital, and global talent. Henley & Partners said the country is set to receive about 6,700 millionaires by the end of 2024, keeping it ahead of the United States, which recorded inflows of more than 3,800 millionaires last year.

Even in 2025, it stayed at the top of the table. According to Andri Boiko, founder and global CEO at Garant In, “UAE’s golden visa was the single biggest magnet for global millionaires, with a record net inflow and strong take-up from Indian HNWIs using property, salary, business and talent categories as a tax-efficient base.”

Why the UAE keeps attracting Indian investors The attraction is partly driven by tax rules. With no personal income tax, no capital gains tax, and no inheritance tax, residents keep more of what they earn, unlike in India where taxation has a wider reach. Many Indians have also looked at it as a second home. “Dubai’s golden visa is attractive due to its proximity to India,” said Prashant Ajmera, immigration attorney at Ajmera Law Group. “For someone in Mumbai, travelling to Dubai is as easy as going to Kolkata.” High rental yields, capital appreciation, and property ownership rights in designated zones have made the visa even more appealing for long-term planning.

Golden visa perks In a post on Instagram, investment banker and CA Sarthak Ahuja said people often view the visa through a narrow lens. “Most people believe that the benefit of a UAE Golden Visa is that you can live in the UAE for 5-10 years with rights to sponsor your parents, spouse, children and even domestic help… Such that your family can get a first-world living experience in another country with the best of education and healthcare with security and safety… something that countries in Europe and North America don’t give you easily… You’re not dependent on an employer to give you a job to help you move… But a bigger reason why people are now considering taking the visa is almost like a Concierge Helpline service of the UAE where they will come to save you if you are stuck in a situation anywhere in the world…”

These services fall into two broad streams. One is a round-the-clock consular support line that steps in during emergencies overseas. The other is the set of lifestyle benefits offered through the Esaad Privilege Card. Together, they create a safety net that many applicants say they have not experienced elsewhere. For instance, if a resident loses their passport while travelling, a digital single-entry document is usually issued within about half an hour through the UAE’s mobile app, allowing them to return safely. In situations involving a medical issue, a legal complication, or even an accident abroad, teams co-ordinate directly with local authorities to make sure the person gets help as quickly as possible. And during moments of war or civil unrest, the UAE arranges evacuations for its residents alongside citizens, offering a level of reassurance that has become part of the visa’s growing appeal.

The Esaad Card offers discounts and concierge access across more than 7,000 brands and services in 92 countries. Ahuja added that: “A number of people take the visa and spend 183 days in Dubai to make themselves tax residents of the UAE and get 0% income tax benefit on personal global income (outside of India, and more nuance for other nationalities). And talented professionals don’t even need to invest money, they can just be nominated by the Govt as people the UAE would be proud to have as residents.” What are the Golden Visa categories and eligibility rules?

Current categories include: • Real estate investor: minimum property purchase of AED 2 million (₹4.7 crore), with a 10-year renewable visa • Entrepreneur: AED 500,000 or more in business investment, with a 5–10 year visa • Public investor: AED 2 million in company shares or deposits • Talent-based categories: covering doctors, PhD holders, artists, athletes, and frontline workers for 5–10 years • Humanitarian workers and volunteers, who are now eligible for long-term visas • Access to an electronic return permit for stranded residents, issued within minutes Every category requires documentation and approval from UAE authorities. How does the application process work?

Traditional investment routes involve four steps: • Choose a category such as real estate, business investment, or financial assets • Prepare documents, including title deeds, medical tests, police clearance, and insurance • Apply through ICP or emirate-specific portals • Complete biometrics and secure the Emirates ID The nomination-based pilot follows a different path: • Check eligibility with an authorised agency • Undergo background checks, including a social media audit • Pay AED 100,000 if shortlisted • Receive the visa remotely, with agencies supporting the relocation process What costs must applicants account for? The AED 100,000 fee covers visa issuance, but other expenses may arise:

• Relocation and housing • Private health insurance • Legal or agent support • School or university fees for children Residency and sponsorship benefits are included, but the visa does not lead to permanent residency or citizenship. Why do some Indians remain cautious? There are challenges to consider. Ajmera said many investors treat the visa as a holiday base rather than a permanent shift. “The extreme summer heat, often 45 to 50 degrees Celsius, makes year-round living impractical. Hotels charging $400 per night in peak season drop to $150 in summer because demand falls.” He added that the visa’s lack of a route to permanent residency or citizenship is a sticking point for some families. “That’s a major factor for Indian families who are evaluating long-term migration. For those with school-age children, Dubai’s schooling options are improving, but higher education still requires sending children to the US, UK, or Canada.”