Home / Immigration / US plans to mandate social media checks for visa-free travellers

US plans to mandate social media checks for visa-free travellers

US Customs and Border Protection "is adding social media as a mandatory data element" as part of the screening process for travellers entering the US under the Visa Waiver Programme

travellers, US visa
The plan is the latest in a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry.
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Jon Herskovitz
 
The US is proposing that foreign visitors provide their social media history over the last five years to enter the country, including those from Australia, Germany, Japan and the UK who can now enter without a visa.
 
US Customs and Border Protection “is adding social media as a mandatory data element” as part of the screening process for travellers entering the US under the Visa Waiver Programme, according to a Department of Homeland Security notice posted on Wednesday. The proposal was given a 60-day notice with requests for comments. 
 
It would apply to travellers from about 40 countries who can stay in the US for up to 90 days without a visa and are screened before travel under an electronic system known as ESTA. 
 
The plan is the latest in a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry. This has included a planned travel ban for around 30 countries announced this month following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington. 
 
Federal authorities have identified the suspect as an Afghan national who worked with US forces and the CIA in Afghanistan before arriving in the US in 2021. President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on the case, blaming the Biden administration for allowing him into the country and pushing for tighter limits on migrants.
 
Trump in a post on social media following the shooting said that he would move to “permanently” pause migration from “all Third World Countries.”
 
The US will also launch a “comprehensive re-review” of approvals granted to people from those nations who entered on or after the start of President Joe Biden’s term in 2021, US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a policy memo.
 
The State Department said in December it would expand social media review requirements for H-1B visas for high-skilled workers, urging applicants and dependents “to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public.’” In June, it ordered a review of student visa applicants’ social media presence.
 
The US has been on track for a sharp decline in foreign visitors and spending by tourists this year. Data from May indicated the country is set to lose $12.5 billion in travel revenue in 2025, with visitor spending estimated to fall under $169 billion by year’s end.
 
The country is also set for its first drop in foreign tourists in about five years, with some 67.9 million visits forecast for this year, down from 72.4 million in 2024, the US Travel Association said.
 
The US was the only one of 184 global economies analyzed by the World Travel & Tourism Council and Oxford Economics in the study from May projected to lose tourism dollars this year.
 
The decline was attributed to lingering Covid-era travel requirements, a strong dollar, and a shift in people’s views of the US due to the Trump administration’s “America First” rhetoric and policy, it said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Visa curbs could cost UK up to £10.8bn over five years, shows govt data

US doubles student visa cancellations in 2025: What revocation really means

H-1B visa checks push interviews to March 2026: What Indians must know

UK may face 11 billion pounds hit from new legal immigration curbs

China to reopen visa applications for Indians on Dec 22 with new website

Topics :Trump’s immigration agendaTrump immigrationUS governmentimmigrants

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story