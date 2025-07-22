Bollywood couple's $4 million scam duped over 100 in Texas property deals

"We’re watching you.” That’s the message US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been sending for months to undocumented immigrants with pending criminal charges. But a celebrity couple from India—well known for their stage performances and social media presence—appeared to believe their public profile would shield them.

They were wrong.

ICE in June 2025 detained Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee, husband of Bollywood singer Sunita Mukherjee, in connection with a $4 million (approximately Rs 34.5 crore) real estate fraud targeting members of the Indian-American community in North Texas.

Business Standard confirmed through ICE’s Online Detainee Locator System that Mukherjee is currently being held at the Prairieland Detention Centre. He was taken into custody just weeks after being released on a $500,000 bond in a felony theft case. His wife, Sunita, was also charged.

Real estate scam and how it came to light The Mukherjees were once familiar faces in Dallas-area cultural events, known for Bollywood-style performances and lavish parties. But behind the glamour, investigators allege, was a scheme that duped over 100 people with fake property investment deals. The case began unfolding in 2023 when Euless Police Detective Brian Brennan opened an inquiry after a couple reported losing $325,000. What followed was a trail of forged contracts, receipts, and emails purporting to be linked to city-backed housing projects. When Brennan contacted the Dallas Housing Authority (DHA), they denied any such projects or partnerships. The arrest affidavit described all documentation provided by the Mukherjees as forged. “All fake,” Brennan told CBS. “It had to be a full-time job for him to do that.”

How the fraud spread and who was targeted According to the affidavit reviewed by CBS, the couple allegedly ran a multi-pronged scam involving phoney firms, fabricated payrolls, and pandemic-era PPP loans. In one case, Sammy denied recognising several employee names listed on a PPP loan application. Investigators later found the identities were fictitious. The couple also reportedly targeted elderly victims using threatening emails to coerce payments under false claims of pending arrest. Some victims were told they owed law enforcement money. When questioned, Mukherjee claimed the deposits were for a hotel project funded by a deceased associate. Officials did not believe the explanation.

What the victims said “They will make you believe that they are very successful businesspeople,” Terry Parvaga, one of the alleged victims told CBC. “But they will take every single penny you have.” Forensic accountants later identified at least 20 confirmed victims, with more than 100 individuals possibly affected. Brennan described Sammy as “probably the most prolific fraudster I’ve seen” in his 23-year career. Public image, arrest and what next Despite the ongoing investigation, the Mukherjees maintained an active public image. In May 2024, they hosted a high-profile charity event featuring a Bollywood celebrity and the mayor of Plano. CBS found that the nonprofit organising the event was registered to the couple’s home—the same house where they were arrested weeks later.

The FBI is now leading the probe. There are concerns that funds may have been moved into crypto assets or hidden abroad. The couple filed for bankruptcy last year. ICE took Sammy Mukherjee into custody shortly after his release on bond of $500,000. According to CBS, the couple had entered the US seeking asylum. Their immigration status is still unclear. Some victims have submitted documents suggesting Mukherjee may also be wanted for fraud in Mumbai. Dozens of victims are now left chasing both justice and restitution. Investigators have warned that much of the money may already be gone. “I think it’s gone,” Brennan said. “I think they’ve spent it on cars, their house, and in just living expenses.”