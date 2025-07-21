Home / Immigration / H-1B visa 2026 cap reached; Entries decline 27% under new USCIS rules

H-1B visa 2026 cap reached; Entries decline 27% under new USCIS rules

US caps FY2026 H-1B visas, fewer multiple registrations seen under new lottery rules

H1B visa
The fee for H-1B registration is $215. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has officially closed the H-1B visa lottery for fiscal year 2026, saying it has received enough petitions to fill both the 65,000 regular cap and the additional 20,000 visas reserved for candidates with US master’s degrees.
 
The announcement, made on Friday, confirms that the selection process for the annual H-1B lottery is complete. This visa category allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised roles requiring at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and it remains a popular route for Indian tech workers.
 
In its latest statement, USCIS said it would continue to accept petitions that are exempt from the cap. “Petitions filed for current H-1B workers who have been counted previously against the cap, and who still retain their cap number, are exempt from the FY 2026 H-1B cap,” the agency said.
 
What this means for employers
 
Now that the cap has been reached, no new H-1B cap-subject petitions will be accepted for FY2026. However, employers may still file petitions for the following:
 
Extensions for current H-1B workers
Changes to employment terms
Employer transfers
Concurrent employment requests
 
These provisions remain open for individuals who have already been counted against a previous year’s cap.
 
Fewer registrations, tighter system
 
This year saw a drop in H-1B registrations, following changes introduced by USCIS to restrict duplicate filings. For FY2026, the agency said it received 343,981 eligible registrations, down from 470,342 in FY2025 — a 26.9 per cent decline. In contrast, FY2024 had seen a peak of over 780,000.
 
Of the 2026 pool, 7,828 were beneficiaries with multiple eligible registrations. But only 120,141 were selected.
 
“Overall, we saw an average of 1.01 registrations per beneficiary this year for FY 2026, compared to 1.06 for FY 2025,” USCIS said. “This means that, on average, each beneficiary only had approximately one registration submitted on their behalf.”
 
The number of employers remained stable at around 57,600.
 
One candidate, one chance
 
The drop in filings comes after USCIS introduced a new beneficiary-centric selection process for FY2026. Under the revised system, each candidate could only be considered once in the lottery, even if multiple employers submitted registrations for them.
 
“The decline in H-1B visa registrations this year doesn’t necessarily reflect a lack of appetite — it’s more about a correction in the system,” Varun Singh, managing director of XIPHIAS Immigration told Business Standard. “Last year, the unusually high number of registrations raised concerns about misuse — with multiple applications being filed for the same candidate to game the lottery.”
 
He said the updated system now offers “a more accurate picture of genuine demand.”
 
Costlier and tougher for firms
 
The new lottery process is not the only factor affecting applications. Rising costs and a stricter immigration environment have also contributed to the fall in numbers.
 
In January, USCIS increased the H-1B registration fee from $10 to $215. “This fee hike is not a small jump, especially for startups and smaller firms,” Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com told Business Standard. “Many are now more selective, only filing for niche or project-critical roles.”
 
Policy changes such as the revival of the Catch-and-Revoke rule, which voids visas of individuals found to have violated US law even once, have added to employer caution.
 
Tech layoffs add pressure
 
Layoffs across the tech sector have also affected H-1B filings. Between 2024 and 2025, over 260,000 tech jobs were cut globally. As of May 2025, more than 52,000 workers had been impacted across 123 companies.
 
According to Bloomberg, April alone saw 23,468 employees laid off by 19 companies — up sharply from 8,834 layoffs in March.
 
Intel said it would cut 20 per cent of its workforce, while Meta let go of nearly 100 employees. Google laid off hundreds in its platforms and devices division. Indian tech firms were affected too, with Gupshup laying off 200 staff and Cars24 also announcing job cuts.
 
Despite the drop in registrations, demand continues to exceed availability. For FY2026, more than 343,000 eligible registrations were filed for only 85,000 slots.
 
“The US is still a top destination for Indian talent,” said Singh. “What’s changing is the intent to bring more transparency and fairness into the H-1B process — which in the long term, actually helps both employers and employees.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earn Rs 5-10 lakh/month? You may get PR in Italy, Greece, Grenada

Canada Super Visa: Parents of immigrants can stay up to 5 years per visit

Bahrain Golden Visa vs UAE: How Indians can choose the right Gulf path

'U visa' abuse: Fake crimes, real US green cards - a $5,000 scam explained

Indian-origin Subway owner arrested over US visa fraud, fake robberies

Topics :H1B VisaimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story