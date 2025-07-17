Theft, assault in US may lead to visa cancellation, entry ban: US Embassy

The US Embassy in India has issued a warning to visa holders, stating that committing crimes like assault, theft, or burglary in the United States can lead to the cancellation of their visa and may also block future entry into the country.

In a post on X, the Embassy said: “Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues — it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.”

Crime and deportation in the US

How US law handles theft and shoplifting According to the US federal legislative website, stealing property comes under different legal categories, depending on the nature and value of the theft. Federal and state laws describe crimes like larceny, embezzlement, robbery, and burglary in detail. The US Department of Justice explains that in most states, shop owners have the right to stop and question a suspected shoplifter. In some states, business owners can even take civil action against shoplifters. Shoplifting is treated as either a misdemeanour or a felony, depending on the value of the stolen items. If the stolen goods are worth less than $300, it is a Class A misdemeanour, punishable by up to $2,500 in fines and one year in prison. If the value exceeds $300, the offender faces a Class 4 felony, which carries fines up to $25,000 and one to three years of imprisonment, ANI reported.

‘Fake marriage will not get you citizenship’ The Trump administration also warned immigrants against entering into sham marriages to gain US citizenship. In a post on X, the White House referred to the deportation of a Chinese national who allegedly tried to marry for immigration benefits. “Jiejun tried to finesse a wedding for a free pass — BUT ICE SAID NAH AND SWIPED RIGHT. No dress. No vows. No citizenship. JUST DEPORTED. IT'S A MATCH,” the post read. The post was about Jiejun Shen, who was accused by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of entering into a fake marriage. Authorities said he had a criminal history involving extortion, specifically with the intent to force a marriage. ICE confirmed that Shen is now being deported.