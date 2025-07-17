Home / Immigration / Theft, assault in US may lead to visa cancellation, entry ban: US Embassy

Theft, assault in US may lead to visa cancellation, entry ban: US Embassy

The US Embassy warns that crimes like theft or assault can lead to visa loss and re-entry ban; over 142,000 people were deported from the US between January 20 and April 29

US visa, H4, H1B
If the stolen goods are worth less than $300, it is a Class A misdemeanour. (Photo/ Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Embassy in India has issued a warning to visa holders, stating that committing crimes like assault, theft, or burglary in the United States can lead to the cancellation of their visa and may also block future entry into the country. 
In a post on X, the Embassy said: “Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues — it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.”
 

Crime and deportation in the US

This advisory comes at a time when US authorities are tightening their immigration policies. Under President Donald Trump’s administration, efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and those involved in crimes had intensified.   ALSO READ: US visa rules: Even a 3-day overstay can lead to arrest, 10-year ban   According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, between January 20 and April 29, around 142,000 people were deported from the United States, news agency ANI reported.
 

How US law handles theft and shoplifting

According to the US federal legislative website, stealing property comes under different legal categories, depending on the nature and value of the theft. Federal and state laws describe crimes like larceny, embezzlement, robbery, and burglary in detail. 
The US Department of Justice explains that in most states, shop owners have the right to stop and question a suspected shoplifter. In some states, business owners can even take civil action against shoplifters. Shoplifting is treated as either a misdemeanour or a felony, depending on the value of the stolen items.  
If the stolen goods are worth less than $300, it is a Class A misdemeanour, punishable by up to $2,500 in fines and one year in prison. If the value exceeds $300, the offender faces a Class 4 felony, which carries fines up to $25,000 and one to three years of imprisonment, ANI reported.
 

‘Fake marriage will not get you citizenship’

The Trump administration also warned immigrants against entering into sham marriages to gain US citizenship. In a post on X, the White House referred to the deportation of a Chinese national who allegedly tried to marry for immigration benefits.
“Jiejun tried to finesse a wedding for a free pass — BUT ICE SAID NAH AND SWIPED RIGHT. No dress. No vows. No citizenship. JUST DEPORTED. IT'S A MATCH,” the post read. 
The post was about Jiejun Shen, who was accused by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of entering into a fake marriage. Authorities said he had a criminal history involving extortion, specifically with the intent to force a marriage. ICE confirmed that Shen is now being deported. 
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also issued a warning about marriage fraud. “Our officers are expertly trained to catch these sham marriages,” the agency said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US visa rules: Even a 3-day overstay can lead to arrest, 10-year ban

New Zealand: Indian students can work 25 hours/week under new visa rules

'Buying' American spouse won't get you US citizenship, Trump admin warns

EB-5: Visa dates for Indian investors jump 6 months, Green Card line clears

US ends bond hearings for illegal entrants, expands immigration detention

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump’s immigration agendatheftassaultUS Embassy in IndiaBS Web ReportsUS Deportation Law

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story