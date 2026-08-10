US expands 9-11 fee for H1-B, L-1 visa extension petitions from Sep 9

The US on Monday published new rules that would require large employers to pay a fee of USD 4,000 for H-1B and USD 4,500 for L-1 applications for extension of visas of their employees.

Earlier, these fees were applicable only for initial H-1B and L-1 petitions or if the applicants changed jobs.

Major Indian IT services and consulting providers rely on a blended onshore-offshore staffing model, bringing them within the ambit of the changed rule.

The 9-11 Response and Biometric Entry-Exit Fee, applicable to employers with 50 or more employees in the US if more than 50 per cent are in H-1B or L-1 nonimmigrant status, will come into effect from September 9, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

The rule is likely to increase immigration sponsorship costs for technology companies; global consulting firms; IT services providers; multinational employers; and other organisations with a large number of H-1B and L-1 employees. Organisations filing routine extension requests for the same employee will now face additional filing costs that previously may not have applied. DHS clarified that amended petitions that do not request an extension of status are exempt from the expanded fee requirement. DHS estimates that closing this administrative gap and collecting USD 4,000 to USD 4,500 on every extension petition will generate approximately USD 157.3 million annually. These revenues are statutorily designated to fund the US Customs and Border Protection Air and Sea Biometric Entry-Exit System, an automated biometric tracking framework prioritised under administration national security directives.