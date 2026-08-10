Canada has deported a record 3,323 Indian nationals in the first six months of 2026, putting India at the top of the country's deportation list. This signals a sharper enforcement environment for Indians seeking to live, study or work there.

According to official data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the number of Indians removed between January and June is already nearly 88 per cent of the 3,779 Indians deported during all of 2025. PTI reported the figures on Saturday, citing CBSA data.

If the current pace continues, deportations of Indian nationals could easily exceed the previous annual record by the end of 2026.

Why are more Indians being deported from Canada? The increase comes as Canada is tightening its immigration system and attempting to reduce the number of temporary residents, including international students and temporary foreign workers. Indians have become one of the largest groups in Canada's international student and temporary worker populations. That also means they account for a significant share of people affected when immigration rules are breached or applications do not meet requirements. PTI reported that Indian nationals are routinely removed from Canada for reasons including: • Non-compliance with immigration rules • Rejected asylum or refugee claims

• Visa overstays • Immigration or visa fraud ALSO READ: New Zealand eases visa health rules, Hepatitis B and C no longer hurdle The CBSA maintains a separate database covering the reasons for removals, but does not provide a country-wise breakdown of those reasons. Indians overtake Mexicans in deportations The latest figures mark a shift in Canada's deportation pattern. Indians were the largest nationality among people removed from Canada during the first half of 2026, with 3,323 deportations. Mexican nationals, who had topped Canada's deportation list in each of the previous five years, accounted for 1,573 removals during the same period, according to the CBSA data cited by PTI.

India had last occupied the top position in 2020, when 1,424 Indian nationals were deported. The number subsequently increased steadily: • 2021: 603 • 2022: 786 • 2023: 1,132 • 2024: 2,004 • 2025: 3,779 The sharp rise in recent years comes against the backdrop of Canada's broader effort to bring down temporary migration levels and strengthen immigration compliance. Thousands more Indians are awaiting removal The deportation numbers also do not capture the full scale of Canada's pending enforcement action.

According to CBSA data, Indians accounted for the largest group in Canada's "removal in progress inventory", with 7,669 Indian nationals awaiting removal. This suggests that the number of Indians ultimately removed from Canada could remain elevated even beyond 2026, depending on how quickly pending cases are processed. What happens after a Canadian removal order? Canada broadly uses three types of removal orders, with different consequences for the individual. A departure order requires the person to leave Canada voluntarily within 30 days. If they fail to leave within that period, it automatically becomes a deportation order.

An exclusion order prevents a person from returning to Canada for a specified period, generally between one and five years. ALSO READ: Applying for a US visa? Missing documents could now mean instant rejection A deportation order carries the most serious consequence. It permanently bars re-entry into Canada unless the individual obtains written authorisation from the Canadian government. What does this mean for Indians planning to move to Canada? The latest numbers underline the risks of treating Canada's immigration routes as a relatively straightforward path to study, work or settlement. For Indian applicants, maintaining valid immigration status, complying with the conditions attached to a visa or permit, and providing accurate information in applications are increasingly important. Those considering asylum or refugee claims also need to understand that a rejected claim can ultimately result in removal.